Schools are closed, roads under water

THIS POST IS BEING UPDATED REGULARY TODAY:
Due to many flooded roadways and the continued threat of severe weather, Crittenden County has cancelled school today, Thursday, Feb. 16
Caldwell County also has canceled school for today.
In Crittenden County, Axel Creek, Sisco Cemetery, Crayne Cemetery, Loyd, Phin Croft and Cool Springs roads were covered with water in low areas. Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said many other roads are temporarily closed. He urged caution for motorists as they approach low-lying areas that a susceptible to flooding.
Here is a list of state roads covered by water in the area:
Crittenden County
KY 855 is closed at the 5mm North of Frances between KY 70 and U.S. 60 - signs posted
KY 902 is closed at the 5mm in the Dry Fork Creek area near the Crittenden-Caldwell County Line between Dycusburg and Fredonia - signs posted
U.S. 60/KY 91/KY 120 traffic signal in downtown Marion is out of service - a 4-Way Stop sign has been placed in the intersection
Livingston County
U.S. 60 has Water Over Road signs posted between Blue Ridge Road and the High School just west of Smithland at the 10.8 to 11.5mm
KY 453 from the S Curves at the 13mm to the South edge of Smithland at 15mm, including the Coons Chapel Road intersection - Signs Posted
KY 133/Lola Rd at the 6.5 to 7mm near Lick Skillet Rd Between Lola and Salem - signs posted
KY 1433/Cedar Grove Road has Water Over Road Signs posted at the 4 to 5mm between Head Road and Lemon Landing Road
Lyon County
KY 1943 is closed at the 3.4mm at the Skinframe Creek Bridge - signs posted
McCracken County
KY 1044/Houser Road is closed just east of the KY 994/Old Mayfield Road intersection - signs posted
KY 994/Old Mayfield Road has Water Over Road signs posted at the 3.7mm just south of KY 999/Krebs Station Road intersection
KY 994/Old Mayfield Rd is closed at the Blizard Pond Drainage Canal Bridge at the 2.5mm just north of the Fremont community - signs posted & road barricaded
KY 348/Hardmoney Road is closed near the Camp Creek Bridge just north of the KY 1648 intersection at Hardmoney near the 6.1mm - signs posted
KY 1954/Husbands Road is closed at the 2.8mm near the floodwall just south of Clarkline Road
KY 1954/Husbands Road is closed at the 2mm just south of the KY 999/Krebs Station Road intersection - signs posted
KY 1255/Bonds Road is closed at the 2 to 3mm just west of KY 450/Oaks Road
Caldwell County
KY 91 is closed from KY 139 KY 70 between Princeton and Fredonia
High water signs posted on KY 91 at mm 7.1
KY 293 - high water signs posted at mm 1.8
Webster County
Road closed due to high water
132 (12.3-12.9 mm)
138 (10.4-10.7)
270 (6.8-8.3)
Roads open but have high water signs placed
41A (2-3 mm)
120 (7-7.5mm)
874 (0-2 mm)
120 (10-11 mm)
Hopkins County
U.S 41A 7-8mm & 11-12mm
HWY 254 1-3mm
HWY 281 1-3mm
HWY 2281 0-1mm
U.S 62 1-2mm
I 69 125 mm
U.S 62 1.5 &109 intersection
HWY 70 11-13mm & 9-10mm