COURT CASES | Withrow suit heard Thursday

CRIMINAL CASE POSTPONED
A hearing is set for Thursday morning in Crittenden Circuit Court in the ongoing civil case involving local businessman Kent Withrow and Crittenden County government.
Withrow sued the county earlier this year, claiming officials violated the Kentucky Open Records Act by failing to fully and promptly respond to his request for surveillance footage from county buildings. The county filed a motion for summary judgment last week, arguing the case is moot because all requested records have since been provided.
Withrow’s attorneys filed a response Friday, asserting the delay was unjustified and that the lawsuit prompted compliance. They are seeking attorney’s fees and statutory penalties.
A District Court hearing in a related criminal case has been postponed until Wednesday, May 14. It was originally scheduled for this week. Withrow is facing multiple misdemeanor charges, one stemming from an incident outside a fiscal court meeting in December. Withrow had claimed County Attorney Bart Frazer physically assaulted him, but Kentucky State Police has said video surveillance contradicts that account. That video is the centerpiece of the civil lawsuit Withrow filed against the county. SEE VIDEO HERE
Withrow is criminally charged with falsely reporting the incident in December, as well as harassment, harassing communications and criminal coercion linked to alleged threatening behavior and social media activity. Additionally, two individuals have filed protective orders against him, with hearings set for June.
These developments follow fallout from a failed lawsuit Withrow previously filed against the county after his business, Allied Contracting Group, lost a public roofing bid. Courts sided with the county, citing no wrongdoing in awarding the contract to a bidder nearly $360,000 lower than Allied’s proposal. Additionally, a verbal altercation outside a city council meeting in February has led to a separate harassment charge against another man, Craig Gilland, based on a complaint filed by Withrow. That case, too, has been moved to next week.