Ky. 365, Ky. 723 paving starts Monday

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans milling and paving along KY 365 and KY 723 in Crittenden County starting Monday, October 2, 2017.
Paving along these highways will be at the following locations:
KY 365/Baker Church Road from the US 60 intersection at milepoint 0.0 extending northward to milepoint 2.44 near the Chandler Farm Road intersection. This is along KY 365 between US 60 and the Crittenden-Union County Line.
KY 723/Salem-Irma Road from just north of Cecil Croft Road at the 2 mile marker extending northward to the KY 297 intersection at milepoint 7.129, a distance of about 5.1 miles. This is along KY 723 between Irma and the Crittenden-Livingston County Line.
Milling is expected to start along KY 365 and KY 723 on Monday, October 2nd, with asphalt paving to follow along KY 365. Paving along KY 365 is expected to take about 3 days. Asphalt paving along KY 723 is expected to start on October 5th.
Once paving is complete, the crew will install thermal stop bards and pavement markings.
Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
Rogers Group is the prime contractor on this $602,637 highway improvement project. Weather permitting, this paving project along KY 365 and KY 723 has a target completion date of October 11, 2017.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.