Group confirms interest in buying hospital

|Mayor Byford was among local leaders who commented
during Tuesday's meeting at the hospital.
Rural Health Group met with local community leaders on the hospital campus yesterday, making a public statement about its interest in acquiring the hospital.
Right now, the group owns another rural hospital in Booneville, Mo., and is near closing a deal to buy another one in Wellington, Kan.
Beyond its interest in CHS, Rural Health Group is currently working on arrangements to acquire two other rural hospitals.
