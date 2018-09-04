Homecoming parade deadline is Thursday

Deadline to participate in the annual Crittenden County’s football homecoming parade is Thursday. All entries must be declared this week.
The parade will be held on Main Street in Marion starting at 5 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 13.
The theme is "Crittenden Turns Up the Spirit!"
Golf carts and ATVs are prohibited and all drivers of motorized vehicles must be at least 18 years old.
Lineup will begin at 4 p.m. To register or for information, email glenna.hoeszle@crittenden.kyschools.us or leave a message with the high school office at (270) 965-2248.