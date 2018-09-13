Homecoming parade today at 5pm

Lineup for today's homecoming parade will begin on Elm and other city side streets west of Main Street. Parade organizers ask that those participating in the parade to please park elsewhere and walk to the staging area. Lineup may begin at 4pm.
There are almost 50 entries in this year's parade, and Main Street/US 60 will be closed to traffic for about an hour while the parade makes its way through town.
The parade will kick off at 5pm and travel northward along Main Street. The theme is "Crittenden Turns Up the Spirit!"