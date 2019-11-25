Monday, November 25, 2019

Hometown Foods liquidating inventory


Hometown Foods has begun liquidating its remaining inventory, the owner announced Sunday evening in a social media post.

"We have decided to liquidate all inventory in the store starting (Monday). We will not be closing down. We will be keeping the deli open and expanding on it," B.J. Minton said in the online post.

The store is one of two groceries in Marion.



Posted by at