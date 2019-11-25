YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, November 25, 2019
Hometown Foods liquidating inventory
Hometown Foods has begun liquidating its remaining inventory, the owner announced Sunday evening in a social media post.
"We have decided to liquidate all inventory in the store starting (Monday). We will not be closing down. We will be keeping the deli open and expanding on it," B.J. Minton said in the online post.
The store is one of two groceries in Marion.
