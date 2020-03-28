Saturday, March 28, 2020

Family Practice amends appointment procedures

The Family Practice Clinic in Marion has amended the way it sees some patients in light of COVID-19. 
 
As a result of approval by health officials, the clinic can now see patients through online interaction, known as telehealth visits. Secondly, practitioners can now meet with patients outside the clinic through drive-up appointments when deemed necessary or preferred.

These changes were implemented this week. More information is shared with patients when they call to schedule appointments. At this time, due to these changes, the clinic temporarily is not accepting new patients.


