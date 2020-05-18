YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, May 18, 2020
CCMS SBDM meeting open on Zoom
Crittenden County Middle School Site-Based, Decision-Making Council will meet remotely via Zoom at 3:30pm Tuesday, May 19.
The public is welcome to join the Zoom meeting at the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84730195153?pwd=ZWEzUlNaY2QvbjdRbzM2T2tIMXFKZz09
5/18/2020 09:13:00 AM
