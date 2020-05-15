Popcorn drive-thru raises money for Project Graduation

|Click Image to Enlarge
Partners Insurance is hosting an event to raise money for Project Graduation, and will display a large banner of names of the Class of 2020 between 3-7 p.m., Sunday.
Donations can be dropped into a bucket in the drive-thru of the insurance agency's parking lot on E. Bellville Street. After coordinating with the City of Marion Police Department, agent Shelley Davidson said it was determined the best route will be for cars to form a line from Walker Street in front of Fohs Hall and travel west on Bellville Street into the Partners Insurance parking lot.
Since Project Graduation is cancelled because of COVID-19, money raised by Project Graduation will be divided evenly among all seniors.