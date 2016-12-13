YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Obituaries
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
My Links
Contact Us
My Ads
.
Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Driver's testing 1-2 p.m. Friday
Crittenden County Courthouse will be closed Friday from noon until 1 p.m. to accommodate the annual Christmas dinner for county workers, This means driver’s testing on Friday will be from 1 to 2 p.m.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
12/13/2016 08:49:00 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Newer Post
Older Post
Home