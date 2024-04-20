Search underway for missing man in Caldwell

On Monday, an abandoned vehicle was reported to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Department in a field adjacent to the Trusty Cemetery on Trusty Cemetery Road. It was determined the vehicle, a 2001 white Dodge Durango, was owned by Roy Foster Jackson, an 83-year-old male of Florence, Ala.
It was further determined that Jackson was last seen near his home, in Alabama, on Sunday, April 7. In cooperation with the Lauderdale County (Ala.) Sheriff's Department, Jackson was officially listed as a missing person.
A preliminary search was conducted of the nearby area by the Caldwell County Sheriff's Department personnel during the afternoon of Monday, April 15 with nothing being found relating to Jackson.
Caldwell County Emergency Management Director Joey McCaslin along with Area 1 Emergency Management Coordinator Daniel Newcomb organized an extensive search of the area, which lasted three days yet no clues were found.
If you have any information regarding this missing person, contact the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office at 270-365-2088 or the Dispatch Center non-emergency line at 270-365-2041.