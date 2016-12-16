Highway crews prep for wintry weather

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews across the region are on alert for a chance of winter mix and snow over the weekend.
Rain prior to the start of winter precipitation will prevent pretreating. However, a wide swing toward the warm side on Saturday is likely to warn pavement temperatures sufficiently to meld most winter precipitation as it falls.
There may be some potential for icy spots to develop on elevated areas such as bridges and overpasses during the overnight hours Friday and Saturday as temperatures drop in the night. At this time, the main threat appears to be along the Ohio River border counties.
Before leaving work today, each county crew will mount spreaders and load one or two trucks with salt so they will be available to respond quickly should slick spots develop.
The Snow & Ice Team will continue to monitor weather conditions and alert highway crews to any changes in the weather forecast that might require a change in response strategy as the approaching system develops.
Highway crews will be doing their part to spread salt when and where needed anytime there is a winter weather event. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is asking motorists to do their part by checking their tire tread and preparing their vehicle for winter travel.
Anytime the area forecast includes winter precipitation road condition reports are available at www.goky.ky.gov. Information on snow priority routes can be found at www.snow.ky.gov.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.