YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, January 16, 2017
Lady Rockets host All A Classic tonight
The girls will play Ft. Campbell.
If the Lady Rockets win, they will advance to Thursday night's semifinal round against Livingston Central. That game will be played at University Heights in Hopkinsville.
KU outage affects Marion
About 500 customers of Kentucky Utilities Co. in Marion are without power. The outage started around 10:40 a.m., and power is expected to be restored by 1:30 p.m. No reason for the outage has been reported.
Monument sale through February
Saturday, January 14, 2017
VA benefits rep alters hours
A Department of Veteran’s Affairs Benefits Field Representative for Crittenden County has revised his monthly schedule for meeting with clients in 2017.
Johnny Allen will be at the Morganfield Senior Citizens Center at 225. N. Richards Lane the first Tuesday of each month and at the Henderson Office of Employment Training at 212 N. Water St. the second Tuesday to go over VA benefits with veterans. Both dates are by appointment only.
Appointment-only opportunities are also available each Monday and Thursday at the Hanson Veterans Center at 926 Veterans Dr.. every Wednesday and the third Tuesday at the Owensboro VA Clinic at 3400 New Harford Road and the fourth Tuesday at the Hartford Kentucky Career Center at 130 E. Washington St.
All appointments are scheduled between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Also, appointments can be set up for other times by veterans living in Crittenden, Webster, Hancock, McLean and Muhlenberg counties.
To make an appointment or for more information, contact Allen at (270) 399-1618 or email Johnny.Allen@ky.gov.
Johnny Allen will be at the Morganfield Senior Citizens Center at 225. N. Richards Lane the first Tuesday of each month and at the Henderson Office of Employment Training at 212 N. Water St. the second Tuesday to go over VA benefits with veterans. Both dates are by appointment only.
Appointment-only opportunities are also available each Monday and Thursday at the Hanson Veterans Center at 926 Veterans Dr.. every Wednesday and the third Tuesday at the Owensboro VA Clinic at 3400 New Harford Road and the fourth Tuesday at the Hartford Kentucky Career Center at 130 E. Washington St.
All appointments are scheduled between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Also, appointments can be set up for other times by veterans living in Crittenden, Webster, Hancock, McLean and Muhlenberg counties.
To make an appointment or for more information, contact Allen at (270) 399-1618 or email Johnny.Allen@ky.gov.
Friday, January 13, 2017
Saturday Night at Fohs Hall : Don't Miss It
The Gordon Guess Newsmaker Tribute will be held at 7 p.m., Saturday at Fohs Hall.
Guess is being recognized for a lifetime of community service through a roast-style event that will include a number of his colleagues and friends.
Admission is $10 and all proceeds benefit Fohs Hall.
Tickets are available at the door.
The Peoples Bank and The Crittenden Press are sponsoring this event.
Guess is being recognized for a lifetime of community service through a roast-style event that will include a number of his colleagues and friends.
Admission is $10 and all proceeds benefit Fohs Hall.
Tickets are available at the door.
The Peoples Bank and The Crittenden Press are sponsoring this event.
Press closed for holiday
The Crittenden Press will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All deadlines will be moved to noon Tuesday.
Also, all government and public offices will be closed Monday.
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Area Death
Vernetta Myers Tabor Brown, 92, of Fredonia died Wednesday. Morgan's Funeral Home in Princeton is in charge of arrangements.
Area Death
Mary Helen Hunt, 98, of Princeton, formerly of Marion, died Tuesday. Gilbert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Local job opening
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Area Death
Rebecca June Walton-Martin, 76, of Marion died Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at Salem Springlake Health and Rehabilitation Center. Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem is in charge of arrangements.
What's news this week in Crittenden County...
Traffic tickets were up, but collisions were down in Crittenden County last year. And that’s no coincidence, according to a Kentucky State Police post commander. In 2016, there were tickets written for 918 moving violations by law enforcement in Crittenden County, according to Circuit Clerk Melissa Guill. That’s more than double the combined total of citations that made their way through the local court system in 2014 and 2015 combined.
For the complete story and the following headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press, now on newsstands:
- Council picks sewer plant site, debates park funding
- New CHS CEO starts Monday
- ABOUT TOWN: Questions deserving of real answers
- Frankfort rushes GOP abortion, labor bills into law
- Marion native critically hurt in work accident
- Schools expecting $34,500 refund
- Bridgeway students affected by weather
- Beaver Dam rest area shut for period
- VA field rep alters meeting schedule
- SPORTS: Moss sprints past coach en route to girls’ record
- SPORTS: Classic looming, but Trigg rematch is first for Rockets
- SPORTS: Lady Rockets win 3 straight; among All A favorites
- VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Diallo not quite ready for NBA, but is UK
- FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Jan. 3, 2000, tornado devestated Crayne
- EDITORIAL: Frankfort’s new GOP control off to roaring start
- LETTERS: Media distrust led to Facebook as news source
- MY 2¢ WORTH: Sometimes, less really is more
- COMMENTARY: Local newcomer: Refried beans anyone?
- COMMENTARY: Commemorative walk rekindles friendship
- COMMENTARY: Tackle ‘17 one bite at a time
- BECHLER FROM FRANKFORT: Ky. House wraps up busy first week
- Guess roast, tribute Saturday at Fohs Hall
- Public offices, Press close for Monday holiday
- Bevin site recaps first year’s progress
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Duck, Duck, Goose
The goose is of the domestic variety and appears to be a member of the flock that lives nearby at the parkside lake on Old Morganfield Road, known as Goose Lake.
Today's weather has been fitting for waterfowl.
Subscribe to: Posts (Atom)