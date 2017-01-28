YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Saturday, January 28, 2017
Rockets host Madisonville this afternoon
Crittenden County will host Madisonville in a JV-Varsity doubleheader starting at 3pm this afternoon at Rocket Arena. The Lady Rocket game scheduled for tonight has been canceled.
Friday, January 27, 2017
Another suspect sought in Salem robbery
UPDATE 2: Andrew Bryan is also now in custody, held at the Crittenden County Detention Center.
UPDATE: This suspect has been arrested this evening in Burna without incident.
Livingston County Sheriff's Department has named a fifth suspect in that Jan. 16 home invasion and robbery in Salem.
Deputies now say they need the public’s help in locating Brian Cowen, 35, of Smithland.
Three other suspects have already been arrested in this case. Another remains at large. In custody are Levi Brennan, 19, of Marion; Destiny Millikan, 18, of Clay; and Jamie Bryan, 39, of Hampton. Andrew Bryan, 20, of Hampton is also wanted in connection with this investigation.
Scout project helping local dog shelter
Eagle Scout candidate Jacob Hackney of Marion is drumming up support for the Crittenden County Animal Shelter as part of his required Eagle project.
Hackney and a few other Scouts will be at the county animal shelter next to the county road department on U.S. 60 East Saturday morning. They will be doing repairs at the shelter and accepting contributions of dog food, used towels, blankets or pet toys.
Financial contributions will also be accepted.
Anyone interested in helping with donations, but unable make it Saturday may coordinate pickup with the Scout Troop by Calling Sandy Urbanowski at (270) 704-6673 or drop donations off at Marion United Methodist Church.
Local arts event
1937 Flood pictures sought
This winter marks the 80th anniversary of the 1937 Flood along the Ohio River and many of its tributaries. The Crittenden Press would like to recognize this anniversary, so we are requesting any photos your family may have of the great flood in Crittenden County. If you have photos you would like to share, please email them to thepress@the-press.com or bring them by our office, and we can make a copy.
Follow Rocket girls in Quarterfinals of state tournament
|Senior Cassidy Moss needs 12 points to become the
Lady Rockets' all-time career scoring leader.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY AT ALL A CLASSIC STATE TOURNAMENT
Today's game starts at 10:30am CST
Crittenden County (17-3) vs. Harlan (17-5)
Three Option to follow the game:
Rocket Basketball Blog: http://cchsrocketbasketball.blogspot.com
- Find photos, statistics, pre-game and post-game articles and interviews with audio and video.
@CrittendePress on Twitter: twitter.com@CrittendenPress
- Follow us on Twitter for live in-game updates with stats, photos and more.
WMJL Radio: 102.7 FM at Game Time
- Local radio station will broadcast game starting just before 10:30am CST tipoff with play-by-play and commentary from Keith Davis and Chris Hardesty.
Today's Coverage
of All A Classic
Presented by
Bright Beginnings hiring
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Marion man arrested in Alabama on Livingston warrant
|Levi Brennan Jamie Bryan Andrew Bryan Destiny Millikan
Levi Brennan, 19, is one of at least four individuals suspected of unlawfully entering a home on Evelyn Drive in Salem on Jan. 16 and assaulting the homeowner during an alleged robbery. He was picked up by authorities today in Guntersville, Ala., about 90 miles northeast of Birmingham.
Livingston County Sheriff's Department is investigating the alleged robbery and is working to have Brennan extradited back to Kentucky.
Two other suspects had already been arrested. Destiny Millikan, 18, of Clay was apprehended in Knoxville, Tenn., last weekend and Jamie Bryan, 39, of Hampton was arrested in Livingston County on Tuesday.
Andrew Bryan, 20, of Hampton remains at large. Investigators believe he also is out of state.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Livingston Sheriff's Department at (270) 9328-2196 or state police as 1-800-222-5555.
Local job opening
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Lady Rockets triumphant in All A opener
This is the Crittenden County's sixth trip to the All A Classic State Tournament and the first since 2011.
Get all the highlights and interview on the Basketball Blog.
In response to the victory, Crittenden County is canceling school on Friday so students, faculty and fans may attend the Elite 8 game as the Lady Rockets take on Harlan in the 10:30am start at Frankfort Convention Center.
Also cancelled is Crittenden County's varsity doubleheader scheduled against Livingston Central on Friday. No makeup date has been set.
Our All A Classic coverage
has been presented by these
outstanding local sponsors
Son of Tolu legend proud to see Crittenden girls
|Rocket boys' head coach Denis Hodge visits
with Stan Hardin at the Frankfort Convention Center
where the Lady Rockets were getting ready to play.
Stan Hardin is a member of the All A Classic Board of Directors and was selling State Tournament T-shirts just off the edge of the court during Wednesday’s opening round All A games where Crittenden County is playing.
He is a former high school basketball coach, winning two KHSAA state championships at Louisville Fairdale in 1990 and 1991.
Hardin’s father was among the famous Tolu boys who defied all odds and ended up on the state’s largest stage 86 years ago. Much has been made about the legendary Tolu team and there is a popular story that the boys got sick eating bananas while in Lexington for the state tournament and lost the combined championship game because of bellyaches.
Harry Hardin played at Western Kentucky and went on to become a successful high school coach for almost 20 years at Drakesboro, Fairdale and Louisville Southern. He was later principal at Fairdale where he had coached from 1938 to 1950. Harry Hardin was an all conference player at Western during his collegiate playing career.
In adulthood, Stan has never gone back to Tolu, but wants to visit there and take his daughter.
“I think I was there when I was really little,” said the 78-year-old.
Hardin was proud to see Crittenden County in the tournament at Frankfort. Before Wednesday, his last brush with Rocket athletics was 2009 when he was Athletic Director at Louisville Holy Cross. Crittenden's football team went to Holy Cross that season and won a playoff football game.
3 Ways to Follow all of Today's State Action
http://cchsrocketbasketball.blogspot.com
- Find photos, statistics, pre-game and post-game articles and interviews with audio and video.
@CrittendePress on Twitter: twitter.com@CrittendenPress
- Follow us on Twitter for live in-game updates with stats, photos and more.
WMJL Radio: 102.7 FM at Game Time
- Local radio station will broadcast game starting just before 5:30pm CST tipoff with play-by-play and commentary from Keith Davis and Chris Hardesty.
Today's Coverage
of All A Classic
Presented by
