Wednesday, February 1, 2017

What's news this week in Crittenden County...

The 1937 Flood forced Dycusburg residents to evacuate by boat
It remains one of the worst natural disasters in American history and is rivaled locally only by the 2009 ice storm that crippled Crittenden County. The Great Flood of 1937 swamped cities and towns the entire length of the Ohio River, displacing hundreds of thousands of residents from Pittsburgh, Pa., down to Cairo, Ill., including those along Kentucky’s northern border and every river community in Crittenden County. Across four states, the mid-winter calamity claimed 385 lives and racked up nearly $9 billion in damage in today’s dollars.

For more on this story and the following headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: 1937 Flood inundated communities
  • Brazen thieves hold city victims at gunpoint
  • Local suspect in Jan. 16 Salem burglary arrested
  • MPD investigating restaurant burglary
  • Police investigating video of CCHS fight
  • Lady Rockets’ season one for history books
  • SPORTS: Moss breaks scoring record
  • SPORTS: Girls’ enter local sports lore
  • SPORTS: Lady Rockets turn back Lyon, shooting for league title
  • Library extending hours as of March 1
  • Free February program at library to discuss tenant, landlord rights
  • Barnes fuels love of history by making his own weapons
  • Jobless rates fall in all but one Ky. county
  • Byford offers tip to avoid extra $3 charge
  • School attendance just below 95 percent
  • 1st NTI participation lowest at high school
  • USDA to measure welfare of farmers
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Maggard high on 2017 football recruits 
  • Community encouraged to wear red Friday for heart disease awareness
  • Heating your home safely requires precautions
  • Crittenden County basketball homecoming is set for Feb. 10
  • SPORTS: No rest for weary; Rockets entering final stretch grind
  • Bill would put Bible study in Ky. classrooms
Posted by at

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Local job opening

Click Image to Enlarge
Posted by at

Area Deaths

Miss Sarah Margaret Cloyd, 89, of Princeton died Sunday. Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremations Services is in charge of arrangements.


Louis Clifton Bell, 77, of Marion died Sunday. Myers Funeral Home in Marion is in charge of arrangements.

Posted by at

Teacher sought at Bright Beginnings

Click Image to Enlarge
Posted by at

Tax Free at Johnson's

Click Image to Enlarge
Posted by at

Monday, January 30, 2017

Water District hosts special meeting

Crittenden-Livingston Water District will hold a special board of directors meeting at 6pm Tuesday at the office in Salem to discuss ongoing litigation between the district and Ledbetter Water District.

Posted by at

Work on Twin Bridges delayed

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has pushed back plans for a daytime lane restriction on the US 41 Twin Bridges at Henderson to TUESDAY.  Due to snow in central Kentucky, the crew has been forced to delay the start of guardrail upgrades along the approaches to the Twin Bridges.

A southbound lane restriction is expected to start on TUESDAY, January 31 with a northbound lane restriction on WEDNESDAY, February 1.

On TUESDAY, Southbound traffic on the US 41 Twin Bridges will be restricted to one lane from approximately 8 a.m. to about 3 p.m., CST, to allow guardrail upgrades along the southbound approach.

On WEDNESDAY, northbound traffic will be restricted to one lane from approximately 8 a.m. to about 3 p.m., CST, to allow guardrail upgrades along the northbound approach.

This is part of a previously announced guardrail installation project in Henderson County.  Once the contractor completes work on the US 41 Twin Bridges approaches the crew plans to move to the following locations:

US 60 from the 10.031 to 10.161 milepoint in Canoe Creek area- About one full day
US 41-Alternate from the 17.240 to 17.301 milepoint in the US 41/US 60 Cloverleaf- About one full day
KY 425 Henderson Bypass from 0.825 to 5.057 milepoint from near US 60 to the I-69 Interchange- Approximately 12 days
 One lane traffic with alternating flow may be required at some locations.  Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.

N.H. Stone Company is the prime contractor on this $309,223 highway improvement project.

Another contractor is expecting to start work on the US 41 Twin Bridges at Henderson on Thursday.  A traffic advisory is expected later today once that work schedule firms up.
Posted by at

Lady Rockets make up game tonight

The Lady Rocket basketball team will play a JV and Varsity doubleheader tonight at Lyon County. The game was postponed earlier in January because of snow.
Posted by at

Saturday, January 28, 2017

Rockets host Madisonville this afternoon

Crittenden County will host Madisonville in a JV-Varsity doubleheader starting at 3pm this afternoon at Rocket Arena. The Lady Rocket game scheduled for tonight has been canceled.
Posted by at

Friday, January 27, 2017

Another suspect sought in Salem robbery

UPDATE 2: Andrew Bryan is also now in custody, held at the Crittenden County Detention Center. 

 UPDATE: This suspect has been arrested this evening in Burna without incident.

Livingston County Sheriff's Department has named a fifth suspect in that Jan. 16 home invasion and robbery in Salem.

Deputies now say they need the public’s help in locating Brian Cowen, 35, of Smithland.

Three other suspects have already been arrested in this case. Another remains at large. In custody are Levi Brennan, 19, of Marion; Destiny Millikan, 18, of Clay; and Jamie Bryan, 39, of Hampton. Andrew Bryan, 20, of Hampton is also wanted in connection with this investigation.
Posted by at

Scout project helping local dog shelter

Eagle Scout candidate Jacob Hackney of Marion is drumming up support for the Crittenden County Animal Shelter as part of his required Eagle project.

Hackney and a few other Scouts will be at the county animal shelter next to the county road department on U.S. 60 East Saturday morning. They will be doing repairs at the shelter and accepting contributions of dog food, used towels, blankets or pet toys.

Financial contributions will also be accepted.

Anyone interested in helping with donations, but unable make it Saturday may coordinate pickup with the Scout Troop by Calling Sandy Urbanowski at (270) 704-6673 or drop donations off at Marion United Methodist Church.
Posted by at

Local arts event

Click Image to Enlarge
Posted by at
Subscribe to: Posts (Atom)