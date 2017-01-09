YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, January 9, 2017
Area Death
Youth writing contest deadline Friday
Students can enter in two different categories: Youth Short Story Contest and Youth Poetry Contest.
The Youth Short Story Contest is limited to 2,000 words. The Youth Poetry Contest can include any style of writing with a minimum length of eight lines and a maximum length of 50 lines.
For both contests, entries must be typed, double-spaced and printed on one side of 8.5 x 11-inch paper. Margins must be a minimum of 1-inch on all four sides of the paper.
Entries must not have been published prior to the competition and must be original works by the authors. Entries do not have to be typed by the student.
All entries must include the following on the top right hand corner of each page: author’s name, mailing address and phone number; Woman’s Club of Marion; Category (Short Story or Poetry); title of work; and the category number. Category 1 includes grades kindergarten, first and second grades; category 2 includes grades three-five; category 3 includes grades six-eight and category 4 includes grades nine-twelve.
The first place winner in each category for the local contest will receive $25 and will represent the Woman’s Club of Marion in the General Federation of Women’s Club Kentucky state contest.
Entries are due at 12 Noon, Friday, Jan. 13 and can be submitted in one of three ways: by delivering to the school office; delivering to the Crittenden County Extension Service office; or by email as a Word document attachment to nancy.hunt@uky.edu. The Crittenden County Extension Service office is located at 1534 U.S. 60 E. in Marion.
Nancy Hunt, Woman’s Club of Marion president said “If school is cancelled on the due date the entry deadline will be the first day students return to class.”
Students in surrounding counties are eligible to enter the Marion competition as long as there is not a Federated Woman’s Club in their county. These students will need to email their entries instead of turning them into their school office.
For more information or a copy of the rules, contact Hunt at nancy.hunt@uky.edu or by calling (270) 704-0057.
CCMS Chromebook Night Tuesday
3 for $5 on Sugar at Conrad's
Fort Campbell soldier killed
According to the Department of Defense, Spc. Booker died on Jan. 7 in Jordan, in a non-combat related incident. Spc. Booker was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Service arrangements for Spc. Booker are not yet complete.
Gov. Bevin will order flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Spc. Booker on the date of interment, and encourages individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute.
Operation Inherent Resolve is the U.S. military's operational name for the military intervention against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, including both the campaign in Iraq and the campaign in Syria.
Board working session rescheduled
Another football meeting in Livingston County
This plan will ultimately include youth, middle school and high school football programs.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m., Thursday at Livingston Central High School.
Sunday, January 8, 2017
Area deaths
Bettie Cannon Garcia, 76, of Clarksville, Tenn., died Thursday. Myers Funeral Home in Marion is in charge of arrangements.
Beaver Dam rest area closure temporary
A popular rest stop on the Wendell Ford-Western Kentucky Parkway has temporarily closed its doors and switched off the gas pumps as the lease with the current vendor has expired and a recent bid process was terminated due to the bidder's failure to provide complete information.
The Beaver Dam rest area, located in the median of the Parkway at mile marker 75, will be closed temporarily. This stopover is along the Parkway between the U.S. 231 interchange and the William H. Natcher Parkway interchange in Ohio County.
Motorists who plan to travel the Parkway should be aware that no services will be available, including restrooms, food service and gasoline purchases during the closure. Truck parking will also be prohibited.
Because of liability issues, the state decided to close the rest area when an agreement administered between the Finance Cabinet and vendor expired. The closure took effect because the current vendor provided an incomplete response to the state's request for proposals and was non-responsive to the state's request for more information.
“The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is currently in a bidding process. After the current vendor turned in an incomplete application, the Cabinet was forced to actively begin seeking a new one for the Beaver Dam rest area,” said Asa James Swan, chief of staff of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. “We are eager to get a new contract in place to reopen this popular rest area as soon as possible."
The Cabinet has not established a timeframe for its reopening, but anticipates, in conjunction with the Finance Cabinet, offering a request for proposal soon. Re-opening the Beaver Dam rest area will be a top priority for KYTC.
In the meantime, KYTC personnel will establish temporary message boards to alert the public and will barricade entry ramps at the site.
Food and gasoline services are available nearby at the U.S. 231 Beaver Dam exit 75 interchange.
Saturday, January 7, 2017
7 bills passed today, sent to governor
Seven bills were given final passage today by the Kentucky General Assembly and sent to the governor’s desk.
The bills, covering matters ranging from labor unions and their membership to changes in the state’s informed consent and abortion laws, all include an emergency provision to ensure that they take effect the moment they are signed by the governor. All seven bills were introduced on the first day of the 30-day 2017 Regular Session that began on Tuesday and received final passage within five days—the minimum time possible.
The legislation passed by the General Assembly and sent to Governor Matt Bevin for his signature are:
House Bill 1. HB 1, sponsored by House Speaker Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, and Rep. Jim DeCesare, R-Bowling Green, would make Kentucky the nation’s 27th right-to-work state. Right-to-work states prohibit mandatory membership in or payment of dues to labor unions. HB 1 received final passage in the Senate by a vote of 25-12.
Senate Bill 3. SB 3, sponsored by Sen. Christian McDaniel, R-Taylor Mill, would require that the retirement benefits of current and former General Assembly members be made public. Disclosure would include the member’s name and estimated or actual monthly allowance. SB 3 received final passage in the House by a vote of 95-1.
House Bill 2. HB 2, sponsored by House Speaker Jeff Hoover and Rep. Addia Wuchner, R-Florence, would require a woman seeking an abortion to have an obstetric ultrasound of her baby explained to her by her health care provider before she could give required informed consent for an abortion. Women could decline to see the ultrasound image or hear the fetal heartbeat if they choose. HB 2 received final passage in the Senate by a vote of 32-5.
Senate Bill 5. SB 5, sponsored by Sen. Brandon Smith, R-Hazard, and Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Hopkinsville, would prohibit abortions in Kentucky at or after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The bill would not apply in cases where an abortion is required to save the life or prevent serious risk of permanent bodily harm to the mother. SB 5 received final passage in the House by a vote of 79-15.
House Bill 3. HB 3, sponsored by Speaker Hoover and Rep. Adam Koenig, R-Erlanger, would repeal the state’s prevailing wage law that dictates the hourly base wage for construction workers hired on for certain public works projects. HB 3 received final passage in the Senate by a vote of 25-12.
Senate Bill 6. SB 6, sponsored by Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, would require public or private employees (with some exceptions under federal law) to request membership in a labor union in writing before they can be enrolled in that organization. It also specifies that dues or fees paid to labor organizations cannot be withheld from earnings without employee approval. Existing agreements between employers, employees and labor unions made before the legislation takes effect would be exempt from the provisions. SB 6 received final passage in the House by a vote of 57-39.
Senate Bill 12. SB 12, sponsored by Senate President Stivers, would abolish the current board of trustees of the University of Louisville and clarify the number of members allowed on the new board along with qualifications and conditions of membership. The bill would also require Kentucky Senate confirmation of board appointments. SB 12 received final passage in the House by a vote of 57-35.
The 2017 legislative session will adjourn today for a scheduled break and then re-convene on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The session is scheduled to end on March 30.
KSP issues checkpoints reminder
The Kentucky State Police utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for motorists using the public roadways and to provide a deterrent for those who violate laws contained in the Kentucky Revised Statutes.
The intent of a traffic safety checkpoint is to provide for a high visibility, public safety service, focusing on operator impairment, vehicular equipment deficiencies (confirming appropriate registration and insurance of vehicles) and the valid licensing of drivers. Other violations of law and/or other public safety issues that arise will be addressed.
These checkpoints will allow the Kentucky State Police the opportunity to periodically concentrate its efforts in checking for violations of Kentucky traffic and regulatory laws that will ultimately increase the safety of the citizens within the Commonwealth.
Traffic Safety checkpoint locations in the Post 2 District may also be located at our web site: www.kentuckystatepolice.org/posts/press/post2_checkpoints.html
Crittenden County Checkpoint Sites
Location #4: KY 297 at the US 60 intersection
Location #5: US 641 at the Crayne Post Office
Location #6: US 60 at the KY 365 intersection
Location #7: KY 91 at the KY135 intersection
Friday, January 6, 2017
Lawmakers adjust calendar; will meet in session tomorrow
After working tomorrow, lawmakers will return to their home districts and are scheduled to come back to Frankfort for the second part of the 2017 session on Feb. 7.
The second part of the session is still scheduled for final adjournment, as originally planned, on March 30. However, under the recent change to the session schedule, March 9 has been added to the days on which lawmakers will not be gaveled into session.
The latest version of the 2017 session calendar can be viewed online at http://www.lrc.ky.gov/calendars/17RS_calendar.pdf.