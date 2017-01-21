Saturday, January 21, 2017

Lady Rockets win All A regional championship

All A Second Region Chapions
Crittenden County is heading to Frankfort next week to play in its sixth All A Classic State Tournament.

The Lady Rockets punched their ticket to the small-school sweet 16 with a 42-37 victory Saturday over Lyon County in the Second Region Class A championship at Hopkinsville.

Crittenden got 17 points from Madison
New Online Ordering at Dip

Marion 19-year-old sought in Salem robbery

Levi Brennan   Jamie Bryan   Andrew Bryan   Destiny Millikan
A 19-year-old Marion resident is wanted by law enforcement authorities in Livingston County for questioning in a home evasion and robbery case reported Monday in Salem.

Levi Brennan is one of four suspects in the case.

A female suspect has already been taken into custody in Knoxville, Tenn. Destiny Millikan, 18, of Clay was picked up in east Tennessee on a traffic violation and Livingston County Sheriff’s Department investigators went to Knoxville this week to interview her. Based on that interview, warrants were issued for Brennnan and two other Livingston County residents, Jamie Bryan, 39, and Andrew Bryan, 20, both of Hampton.

In a press release issued Friday, Livingston County Sheriff’s Department said it believes the four people named and perhaps others unlawfully entered a residence on Evelyn Drive in Salem on Jan. 16.  A female homeowner was at the residence and was allegedly assaulted. Investigators say she was bound, and one assailant held her down while others stole multiple items from the residence.

The homeowner was able to free herself after the assailants left and she notified authorities. The unnamed victim was treated for minor injuries at Livingston Hospital.

Investigators were able to develop the suspects names shortly after the alleged robbery.

Police believe Andrew Bryan and Levi Brennan are at large in or near the Knoxville area. Jamie Bryan is believed to be in the Livingston County area.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of any of these individuals is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff at (270) 928-2196, Crime Stoppers at (270) 442-TELL, State Police at 1-800 222-5555 or simply dial 911.

If you have information that leads to the arrest of one or more of these subjects you may be eligible for a cash reward. You may remain anonymous.
Friday, January 20, 2017

Lady Rockets one win away from state

Follow the Lady Rockets Saturday in the All A Classic Second Region championship game on Live Twitter feed @CrittendenPress.

Twitter feed is also available without the app on the Rocket Basketball Blog.

Crittenden County will square off against Lyon County in the title game with the winner advancing to next week's All A Classic State Championship at Frankfort's Civic Center.

Saturday's regional final will be at 4pm at University Heights in Hopkinsville.

If Crittenden moves on to the state tournament, the girls will play at 5pm CST on Wednesday.

Lyon and Crittenden have met once this season and the Lyons won that matchup at Marion.


Live Updates from the Game

Police looking for shooter in Union

Police are on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Morganfield this afternoon.

Authorities are watching for a black male with dreadlocks, who is driving a red sports car.

The vehicle was seen on US 60 traveling toward Henderson, Ky.


Tradewater flooding covering roads

Three roads in the eastern portion of the county are covered with water from Tradewater River flooding and are closed. Cool Springs, Enon Church and Providence roads are closed until further notice and are marked as such. There are currently no road closures do to high waters from the Ohio River.
Sheriff's office closed to honor former deputy

Crittenden County Sheriff's Department will be closed  Saturday in honor of former Deputy Steven R. Spillman. According to the sheriff's department, Spillman served the in law enforcement for nine years working as a sheriff's deputy for three years and a K-9 officer and  Marion Police Department patrolman for six years. Funeral services will be held at Life in Christ Church Saturday. The family will receive visitors from 9 a.m. until service time.
Franklin procession coming to Fredonia Saturday

This submitted photo was taken earlier this week when
Franklin's body was taken from Nashville to Paducah.
Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation crews plan to honor fallen co-worker Josh Franklin by escorting his funeral procession along Interstate 24 and US 641 from the funeral in Paducah to graveside servies near Fredonia on Saturday,.

JPECC service trucks and employees will join an extended caravan that is expected to travel along I-24 eastbound from Exit 7 at Paducah to Exit 40 at Eddyville starting around 12:30 p.m., Saturday.

Eastbound I-24 traffic, as well as traffic on US 62 and US 45, may have to be halted by police to allow the procession to enter I-24 at Exit 7.  This caravan is then expected to travel at about 55 miles per hour with a police escort.  The procession is expected to take about 40 minutes to travel along I-24 from Paducah to Eddyville.

Motorists who encounter this eastbound caravan on I-24 are asked to be alert for slow moving traffic and use appropriate caution.

Motorists traveling US 641 between Eddyville and Fredonia who encounter the caravan are asked to be alert for police assisting with traffic conrol at intersections along the route.

A Marion native, Franklin, 29, died Monday at Vanderbilt Hospital following work-related accident more than a week earlier.

Crittenden middle schoolers earn trip to inauguration

Crittenden County Middle School students Kenlee McDaniel (left) and
Kate Keller have earned a trip to Washington, D.C., to witness Friday’s
inauguration of President Donald Trump at the Capitol.

THE CRITTENDEN PRESS
Two local middle schoolers will be among outstanding students from across the United States who will gather in the nation’s capital for the Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit this week.

Kenlee McDaniel and Kate Keller were nominated by Crittenden County teachers, and they were accepted into this unique program that will culminate with the students attending Friday’s inauguration in Washington, D.C.

McDaniel said she has grown to become a supporter of President-Elect Donald Trump and is excited to be there for his swearing in and the other educational opportunities this program will provide. She is especially captured by Trump’s dogged determination.

“He is not a life-long politician, and he doesn't owe anyone anything,” McDaniel said. “It will be beneficial for a businessman to run our country, and it’s a chance for our country to have a fresh start from lifetime politicians.”

This will be the eighth-graders’ first real opportunity to experience the capital. McDaniel has never been there and Keller went as young child but says she remembers nothing about the trip.

“I am super excited,” Keller said. “I am happy Trump won and excited to be able to go to the inauguration, although I am a little nervous going by myself with just Kenlee. But, I am probably more excited than scared.”

During this five-day program, which takes place amid the excitement of the Inauguration of the President of the United States, Summit Scholars will gain a deeper understanding of the history behind the electoral process and the rich traditions surrounding the Presidential Inauguration.

“The Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit will provide students with an opportunity to take part in historic events that coincide with the Inauguration,” said Andrew Potter, the Chief Academic Officer for Envision and the Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit. “Something that is really wonderful about so many young people gathering in Washington, D.C., for this event is that it will provide them a chance to become more familiar with and attuned to the president who will govern our country over the next four years. We certainly hope this will inspire the next generation of U.S. leaders.”

Summit Scholars will be inspired to become change agents while hearing from an unparalleled slate of speakers, including Malala Yousafzai, Gen. Colin Powell, Spike Lee, Abby Wambach, Carly Fiorina, Gov. Martin O’Malley, and more. They will also have a chance to put that inspiration into practice while participating in a Delegations for Change, a simulation where Summit Scholars will work together to create workable solutions to the challenges that their generation and the new administration will face. To further commemorate Inauguration Day, Summit Scholars will attend the exclusive Envision Inaugural Gala, held at a Smithsonian Institution museum.

The two local students were able to select a particular line of interest which will guide their personalized program while in Washington. Keller chose medicine and McDaniel selected women in leadership.

In addition to participating in inaugural events and festivities, students will have the opportunity to explore the numerous historic sites and memorials in our nation’s capital, as well as participate in activities designed to expand their knowledge of democratic principles and the presidential election process.
Thursday, January 19, 2017

Local job opening

Tickets up, crashes down

FROM THE CRITTENDEN PRESS, JAN. 12, 2017
Traffic tickets were up, but collisions were down in Crittenden County last year. And that’s no coincidence, according to a Kentucky State Police post commander.

In 2016, there were tickets written for 918 moving violations by law enforcement in Crittenden County, according to Circuit Clerk Melissa Guill. That’s more than double the combined total of citations that made their way through the local court system in 2014 and 2015 combined.

Authorities may have been busier writing tickets last year, but they spent far less time responding to accidents, meaning fewer injuries and fatalities on the county’s 367 miles of roadway. According to Capt. Brent White, KSP Post 2 commander, there were 220 traffic accidents in Crittenden County last year, causing 81 injuries and one fatality. In 2015, 90 people were injured and three died in 252 wrecks. That’s a 12.7 percent decrease in crashes and 10 percent drop in injuries.

“That was a big reduction,” White said. “That shows just the presence a couple of extra people did make a difference.”

Two years ago when White took over as commander of the Madisonville state police post, he shifted troopers assigned to areas he believed were underserved by the agency. Crittenden County, where he once lived, was one of those. Two additional officers – Troopers Brian Graves and Joe Bartolotti – were assigned to the county, joining Tfc. Darron Holliman.

“We had about half the staff we were authorized for,” White said of his post. “In 2015, when I got here, I quickly realized we were not servicing Crittenden County. I wanted to change that.”

By shifting troopers to four counties he felt were underserved, White put more units on the road for policing and responding to calls in those areas.

“When summoned, some of our troopers would have to drive over 60 minutes (to get there),” White explained. “That puts undue pressure on the public, and it's dangerous for our troopers.”

The jump in ticketing last year was mostly attributed to KSP, with Crittenden County Sheriff’s and Marion Police departments writing only a small percentage more citations.

“We probably wrote more traffic tickets than (2015),” Sheriff Wayne Agent said of his and his three field deputies’ effort to curb dangerous driving. “We have so many complaints about people speeding.”

The sheriff said injury accidents his department worked fell from 123 in 2015 to just 80 last year, a 35 percent decrease. Non-injury accidents were cut in half to 25 in 2016.

In Marion, numbers offered by Police Chief Ray O’Neal show the number of traffic citations written patrolling the city’s 39 miles of streets was up 45 to 268 in 2016. DUI arrests were up only one to 16. Traffic accidents fell to 91 from 94 in 2015.

White said the bump in ticketing by state police was not a mandate, but merely the result of two extra officers doing their jobs.

“It’s not about how many tickets were written, but trying to reduce those injury collisions,” the commander said. “I’m not always a numbers guy for my troopers as far as citations go.”

But there are still too many accidents in Crittenden County, White continued.

Of particular concern is U.S. 60 East from Mattoon to the Union County line, especially in the Rosebud area. That stretch of winding, narrow highway is notorious for accidents and a high number of fatalities over the years.

“We have got to slow traffic down on the 60 East end,” he said. “It seems like people get a lot of speed up in the flats, so we’re trying to focus on slowing people down before (they get to) those hilly areas and Amish buggies.”

Traffic enforcement is only part of the equation to limit crashes, said White, who patrolled the county’s roadways as a trooper assigned here. Educating people to the dangers of distracted and careless driving is another.

A further factor is highway engineering, which lies beyond the control of law enforcement. Many of Crittenden County’s roadways built decades ago are unforgiving, with little to no shoulder and steep drop-offs along the rights-of-way.

“Having no shoulders kill more Kentuckians than anything,” White said.

Most drivers, he explained, tend to overcorrect when one side of the vehicle drops off the pavement, sending their vehicle into the opposite lane or exiting the roadway altogether.

“That’s where we have head-on collisions,” he said.

Another effect of increased state police presence was a reduction in overall criminal activity, White pointed out.

“Definitely, the troopers have made a difference,” Agent added.

The post commander would like to see those numbers drop even further as well.
Basketball teams on the road tonight

Crittenden County's basketball teams each play on the road tonight at separate venues.

The Lady Rockets (14-3) face Livingston Central (5-11) in the semifinal round of the All A Classic at University Heights in Hopkinsville. Crittenden beat Ft. Campbell Monday to advance in the tournament and Livingston had a first-round bye. The winner of tonight's game plays in the championship at 4pm Saturday.

The Rockets (6-12, 2-3) are making up a Fifth District game that was snowed out a couple of weeks ago. Crittenden plays at Lyon County (8-8, 3-1) tonight in a JV and Varsity Doubleheader that starts at 6pm.

Gavin Dickerson has proven himself as
not only a big presence around the basket
but also a prolific 3-point shooter.

