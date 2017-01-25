.

.

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Lady Rockets triumphant in All A opener

The Lady Rocket basketball team beat Sayre 45-42 Wednesday in the opening round of the All A Classic for the school's historic first win in the state tournament.

This is the Crittenden County's sixth trip to the All A Classic State Tournament and the first since 2011.

Get all the highlights and interview on the Basketball Blog.

In response to the victory, Crittenden County is canceling school on Friday so students, faculty and fans may attend the Elite 8 game as the Lady Rockets take on Harlan in the 10:30am start at Frankfort Convention Center.

Also cancelled is Crittenden County's varsity doubleheader scheduled against Livingston Central on Friday. No makeup date has been set.

Son of Tolu legend proud to see Crittenden girls

Rocket boys' head coach Denis Hodge visits
with Stan Hardin at the Frankfort Convention Center
where the Lady Rockets were getting ready to play.
Meet Stan Hardin, whose father Harry Hardin, played on the renown 1931 Tolu basketball team that won the Class B state title before losing to DuPont Manual 34-23 in the combined championship game.

Stan Hardin is a member of the All A Classic Board of Directors and was selling State Tournament T-shirts just off the edge of the court during Wednesday’s opening round All A games where Crittenden County is playing.

He is a former high school basketball coach, winning two KHSAA state championships at Louisville Fairdale in 1990 and 1991.

Hardin’s father was among the famous Tolu boys who defied all odds and ended up on the state’s largest stage 86 years ago. Much has been made about the legendary Tolu team and there is a popular story that the boys got sick eating bananas while in Lexington for the state tournament and lost the combined championship game because of bellyaches.

“My dad said that’s not true. He said (Dupont) was just better,” Stan Hardin said.

Harry Hardin played at Western Kentucky and went on to become a successful high school coach for almost 20 years at Drakesboro, Fairdale and Louisville Southern. He was later principal at Fairdale where he had coached from 1938 to 1950. Harry Hardin was an all conference player at Western during his collegiate playing career.

In adulthood, Stan has never gone back to Tolu, but wants to visit there and take his daughter.

“I think I was there when I was really little,” said the 78-year-old.

Hardin was proud to see Crittenden County in the tournament at Frankfort. Before Wednesday, his last brush with Rocket athletics was 2009 when he was Athletic Director at Louisville Holy Cross. Crittenden's football team went to Holy Cross that season and won a playoff football game.


3 Ways to Follow all of Today's State Action

Rocket Basketball Bloghttp://cchsrocketbasketball.blogspot.com
 - Find photos, statistics, pre-game and post-game articles and interviews with audio and video. 

@CrittendePress on Twittertwitter.com@CrittendenPress
 - Follow us on Twitter for live in-game updates with stats, photos and more.

WMJL Radio: 102.7 FM at Game Time
 - Local radio station will broadcast game starting just before 5:30pm CST tipoff with play-by-play and commentary from Keith Davis and Chris Hardesty.
What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Construction on the new Crittenden-Livingston Water District tower is almost complete.

When rural Crittenden County residents opened their electric bills over the last few days, many saw the effects of a perfect storm of events that sent their total due to new heights. Kenergy Corp. member-owners in the electric cooperative's 14-county service area have taken to social media to complain and find answers as to why their monthly bill, in some cases, was as much as 50 percent more than the previous month.

To hear Kenergy's explanation of the increase and the following headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
  • Orr resigns board of ed post due to health
  • What’s the plan? Community leaders, partners look toward future
  • Authorities still seeking 2 suspects in Salem robbery
  • County agrees to pay city third of sewer fix
  • Former local police officer Spillman dies
  • Kentucky tax refunds on hold until Feb. 15
  • State lawmaker pension  benefits released to public
  • Ky. has four months to get Real ID ready
  • Library adding titles, programs in 2017
  • Press earns five KPA awards in annual newspaper contest
  • Ky. unemployment steady at 4.8 percent
  • Kindergarten age rules tweaked
  • SPORTS: Girls beat Lyon to capture All A Classic region crown
  • SPORTS: Stephens’ 4Q flurry is not enough for CCHS at Union
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Signee Washington to visit Marshall

To Your Health
Also inside this week is our six-page special To Your Health, which takes a look at health issues affecting Kentuckians. Also find local choices in health, healing and fitness and the following headlines:
  • Poll: Cancer top health concern
  • Medicaid expansion boosts adult preventive screenings in Kentucky
  • Area doctor speaks out about struggles with depression
  • Study: Daily soft drink ‘batters’ body’s cells
  • 1 of 7 in Ky. over 44 have worsening memory loss
  • Medicaid expansion equals more substance abuse treatment in Ky.
  • Medicare Part D prescriptions soaring
  • Tuesday last chance at fed insurance exchange
  • Obese children should be tested for fatty liver
  • Study: Salty foods should be considered treat, like dessert
  • Oral health impacts overall health
  • Rural vets less likely to seek mental health care
Local job opening

Click Image to Enlarge
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Cave in Rock Ferry idled temporarily

UPDATE AT 4:30 P.M.: The ferry has reopened.

ORIGINAL POST: The Cave In Rock Ferry has shut down for about an hour due to a mechanical issue. The ferry expects to resume normal service around 4:45 p.m. today.


Local job opening

Click Image to Enlarge
Lady Rocket get huge sendoff to state

See More Video on The Crittenden Press Facebook Page

Downtown was beaming with pride this morning for a huge sendoff as the bus carrying Crittenden County High School's girls' basketball team to the state tournament passed through Marion. The team will play at 5:30pm CST Wednesday against Sayre, a private Lexington school, in the All A Classic State Tournament in Frankfort.

Tesla supercharger goes live in Kuttawa

By Joshua Roberts, The Paducah Sun
Distributed through the Kentucky Press News Service
Tesla Motors' fifth supercharging station in Kentucky is operational in Lyon County and may give a small boost to county tourism.

The eight-stall supercharger, which delivers up to 120 kW of power directly into Tesla vehicles, opened Dec. 31 in Kuttawa, off Interstate 24's Exit 40, near Days Inn and Oasis Southwest Grill.

Matt Daniel, whose family owns the land where the supercharger sits, said he believes the station is getting used by about 10 Tesla owners per day, and the number should go up as more learn about the location.

Lyon County Judge-Executive Wade White has been enthusiastic about the Tesla addition to his community, saying it has a chance to draw in people who "normally would just pass on by."

"It's a very positive thing for the area," White said of the station opening. "They're already getting people charging there, so it didn't take long for the word to get out. It was great foresight by the Daniels to see it was something worth getting involved in. It's a good strategic move for them, and good for the rest of Lyon County tourism."

Tesla, the American automaker that specializes in electric cars, has 795 charging stations in the U.S., representing 5,085 individual chargers, and has been regularly expanding its network.

"We strategically place superchargers along well-traveled highways and in congested city centers," the company states on its website.

The four other stations in the commonwealth are in Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green and London. Other area stations include St. Louis; Nashville; Mount Vernon, Illinois, and Miner, Missouri.

The charging stations are free connectors that charge the Model S luxury sedan and Model X crossover SUV. A 30-minute charge, according to the company's website, provides up to 170 miles of driving range.

Tesla recommends its customers charge to about 80 percent capacity, "which is typically enough to reach a neighboring supercharger station." Charging to 100 percent, according to the automaker, doubles charge time because the car must reduce current to top off cells.

"Charging each cell is like filling a glass of water without spilling," the website states. "As the glass fills up, you reduce the flow to catch every last drop."

Daniel said it's likely too soon to say whether the station is a good candidate to someday be expanded.

"I'd like to say yes, but like anything else, it's about the market," he said. "Gas prices probably have a lot to do with how many people buy them, and you never know what technologies might come out.

"But my guess is, yeah, you're probably going to start seeing a lot more Teslas. Even with gas prices going down, people are still excited about them and think they're saving a lot of money. And they're really cool cars, too."

Monday, January 23, 2017

Nominations sought for Teacher of the Year

The Kentucky Department of Education and Valvoline Inc. sponsors of the Kentucky Teacher Awards, have adopted a new schedule for the awards. The new timetable will provide the Teacher of the Year more flexibility in taking a sabbatical and preparing for the national Teacher of the Year awards.

With the change, nominations are now open for the 2018 Kentucky Teacher Awards and may be submitted electronically by visiting the 2018 Kentucky Teacher of the Year website at kentuckytoy.com. The deadline for nominations is Feb. 1. Any full-time public school teacher in the state with at least three years of experience is eligible. Additional qualifications are cited on the application. Teachers may be nominated by students, parents, teaching peers, principals, superintendents or anyone from the community who has an interest in honoring an outstanding educator.

All nominated teachers are required to complete a formal application, which must be submitted by Feb. 20. Judging will take place in March by a blue ribbon panel of education professionals from around the state; up to 24 Valvoline Teacher Achievement Award winners will be announced in May. Following site visits with nine semifinalists in April and personal interviews with the top three candidates, the Kentucky Teacher of the Year will be announced in Frankfort. At that time, all 24 teachers will be honored with cash awards and other mementos. Teacher Achievement Award winners will receive a cash gift of $500; two of the three finalists will receive a cash gift of $3,000; and the Teacher of the Year will receive a cash prize of $10,000, along with an exciting sabbatical opportunity. The Kentucky Teacher of the Year then will represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

Now in its 17th year, the Kentucky Teacher Awards program is an innovative collaboration between private industry and public education.
U.S 60 work at Henderson starting

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans initial brush clearing and utility work along U.S. 60 near the Henderson Community College Campus starting Tuesday.

 

This initial work along the right-of-way is the first phase of work to widen U.S. 60 to four lanes from the intersection with Ky. 136 and the Ky. 425 Henderson Bypass at mile-point 8.7 extending westward approximately a mile to mile-point 7.7  It is expected to have little or no impact on traffic flow.

 

Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.  The contractor plans to be on site along the right of way anytime weather allows.  The contractor willl provide advance notice of any lane restrctions that may be required as the work progresses.

 

Hazex Construction is the prime contractor on this $6.07 million highway improvement project.  The target completion date is Oct. 17.

