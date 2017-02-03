Celebrate Valentine’s Day at a Kentucky State Park this year with your special someone! Many parks are offering events and packages in February to help celebrate Valentine’s Day.
Many of the special events at state parks are scheduled for the weekend of Feb. 10-12. Some of the highlights include: a dinner and dance at Kenlake State Resort Park and General Butler State Resort Park, a cruise at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park, a prime rib dinner and dance at Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park, a murder mystery dinner with costumes at Pine Mountain State Resort Park and special teas at Waveland and White Hall state historic sites on Feb. 14.
State parks provide a great place for a getaway weekend along with excellent food, entertainment, natural beauty and scenery. For a list of events, visit http://parks.ky.gov/valentines-weekend. For more information about each park, as well as other state park events, visit www.parks.ky.gov.
Friday, February 3, 2017
Clerk offers tip to avoid extra $3 charge
Crittenden County Clerk Carolyn Byford is reminding drivers they need to bring in their previous year's registration receipt to avoid an extra charge when renewing plates.
Since computers began storing state records, many county clerks, including Byford, have not charged customers the $3 set by state statute for renewals not accompanied by the reciept. The fee is to cover additional office work required to match plates with the correct vehicle. Duplicate registration must be printed at the time of renewal, and owners must attest the information is correct.
"We can get in trouble," Byford said. "(Clerks) all need to be on the same page."
The receipt is the letter-size paper given to drivers in the clerk's office with their plate decal attached. It is the same document asked for by law enforcement during a traffic stop.
Byford reminds drivers they should also bring in their proof of insurance when renewing plates, just in case the computer indicates proof is required.
Field fire keeping responders busy
Firemen are working to control a wildfire off Ky. 855 North in the eastern part of Crittenden County. The blaze started near Wring-Grimes Road.
Henderson Twin Bridges restrictions start tonight
As a reminder, motorists who plan to cross the U.S. 41 Twin Bridges between Henderson and Evansville should be prepared to encounter a southbound daytime lane restriction on weekdays and an around the clock southbound lane restriction on weekends for the next 2-4 weeks.
Starting at 9 p.m. tonight and continuing through the weekend, there will be a southbound lane restriction to allow navigation light installation work. This work zone lane restriction for southbound traffic will remain in place around the clock from 9 p.m. Friday to 5:30 a.m. Monday.
Starting Monday, the contractor plans a southbound lane restriction each Monday through Thursday, for the ongoing navigation light work. This daytime lane restriction for southbound traffic on the U.S. 41 Twin Bridges at Henderson is expected to be in place weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
This southbound lane restriction on the US 41 Twin Bridges will be in place whenever weather allows for about 2-4 weeks. Once work on the southbound bridge is nearing completion, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will announce a date for the contractor to move the work zone to the northbound bridge on a similar daytime and weekend schedule.
Commuters should consider allowing extra travel time. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and other personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
TEM Group is the prime contractor on the $600,864 solar navigation light upgrade project. The target completion date is May 1.
Another contractor is planning to start upgrades on the Henderson end of the southbound bridge approaches in coming weeks. Much of this work to prepare for a coming deck overlay on the southbound bridge can be completed without lane restrictions. s far as possible, the contractor will attempt to work within the work zone for nav light installation.
These projects on the US 41 Twin Bridges that have to be completed before the start of a major rehab planned along the U.S. 41 Corridor. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Indiana Department of Transportation are planning a major 3-year rehabilitation project along the U.S. 41 Corridor between the U.S. 41 Twin Bridges and the Interstate 69 Interchange at the south edge of Evansville starting in May of 2017. This joint project includes a deck overlay driving surface on the southbound bridge. For more information, go to in.gov/indot/3459.htm.
The U.S. 41 Twin Bridges, also known as the Bi-State Viet Nam Gold Star Memorial Bridges, are located at U.S. 41 mile-point 19.649 about a mile south of the Kentucky-Indiana State Line. They carry approximately 40,000 vehicles per day across the Ohio River between Henderson and Evansville.
The northbound bridge was opened to traffic on July 4, 1932. The southbound bridge was opened to traffic on Dec. 16, 1965.
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Area Deaths
Buddy Edward Hill, 76, of Marion died Wednesday. Gilbert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Oma Evelyn Hamilton, 99, of Marion died Monday. Myers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
James Martin “Marty” Berry Jr., 54, of Marion died Monday. Myers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Former Congressman dies
THE PADUCAH SUN
Thomas Jefferson Barlow III of Paducah, a former U.S. representative in Kentucky's First District and director of River City Missions, died Wednesday at Baptist Health Paducah. He was 76.
Barlow, a Democrat, served one term in the 103rd Congress, from 1993 to 1995. He ran for re-election in 1994 but was defeated by Republican Ed Whitfield.
Whitfield's successor, Congressman James Comer, plans to pay tribute to Barlow Thursday on the floor of the House of Representatives.
"I knew Congressman Barlow. He was a tremendous public servant and very successful western Kentucky businessman," Comer said. "I know many members of Congress who served with him, who are still there, would like to send their respects to the Barlow family."
Former Paducah City Commissioner Robert Coleman served with Barlow on the board of River City Missions, which provides services for the homeless.
"He worked diligently on behalf of the mission," Coleman said.
Ridin' Shotgun plays Fohs Hall benefit
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
What's news this week in Crittenden County...
|The 1937 Flood forced Dycusburg residents to evacuate by boat
For more on this story and the following headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
- FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: 1937 Flood inundated communities
- Brazen thieves hold city victims at gunpoint
- Local suspect in Jan. 16 Salem burglary arrested
- MPD investigating restaurant burglary
- Police investigating video of CCHS fight
- Lady Rockets’ season one for history books
- SPORTS: Moss breaks scoring record
- SPORTS: Girls’ enter local sports lore
- SPORTS: Lady Rockets turn back Lyon, shooting for league title
- Library extending hours as of March 1
- Free February program at library to discuss tenant, landlord rights
- Barnes fuels love of history by making his own weapons
- Jobless rates fall in all but one Ky. county
- Byford offers tip to avoid extra $3 charge
- School attendance just below 95 percent
- 1st NTI participation lowest at high school
- USDA to measure welfare of farmers
- VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Maggard high on 2017 football recruits
- Community encouraged to wear red Friday for heart disease awareness
- Heating your home safely requires precautions
- Crittenden County basketball homecoming is set for Feb. 10
- SPORTS: No rest for weary; Rockets entering final stretch grind
- Bill would put Bible study in Ky. classrooms
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Local job opening
Area Deaths
Miss Sarah Margaret Cloyd, 89, of Princeton died Sunday. Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremations Services is in charge of arrangements.
Louis Clifton Bell, 77, of Marion died Sunday. Myers Funeral Home in Marion is in charge of arrangements.
Teacher sought at Bright Beginnings
Tax Free at Johnson's
Subscribe to: Posts (Atom)