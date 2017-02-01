|The 1937 Flood forced Dycusburg residents to evacuate by boat
For more on this story and the following headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
- FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: 1937 Flood inundated communities
- Brazen thieves hold city victims at gunpoint
- Local suspect in Jan. 16 Salem burglary arrested
- MPD investigating restaurant burglary
- Police investigating video of CCHS fight
- Lady Rockets’ season one for history books
- SPORTS: Moss breaks scoring record
- SPORTS: Girls’ enter local sports lore
- SPORTS: Lady Rockets turn back Lyon, shooting for league title
- Library extending hours as of March 1
- Free February program at library to discuss tenant, landlord rights
- Barnes fuels love of history by making his own weapons
- Jobless rates fall in all but one Ky. county
- Byford offers tip to avoid extra $3 charge
- School attendance just below 95 percent
- 1st NTI participation lowest at high school
- USDA to measure welfare of farmers
- VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Maggard high on 2017 football recruits
- Community encouraged to wear red Friday for heart disease awareness
- Heating your home safely requires precautions
- Crittenden County basketball homecoming is set for Feb. 10
- SPORTS: No rest for weary; Rockets entering final stretch grind
- Bill would put Bible study in Ky. classrooms