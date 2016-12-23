Tyson to expand in Henderson County with $13.5 million investment

Tyson Chicken Inc., a subsidiary of Tyson Foods Inc., will expand its Henderson County operation with a $13.5 million project expected to create 66 jobs.
“Tyson is once again proving its strong commitment to Kentucky’s economy. The jobs created by this investment from one of the most recognized names in protein production will further strengthen Kentucky’s thriving food and beverage industry,” Gov. Matt Bevin said Tuesday. “We’re proud that Tyson Foods and its employees help feed the world from Robards, Ky. We are grateful that the company’s growing presence will continue to support Henderson County’s economy.”
With the project, Tyson plans to double its thigh-deboning capacity as well as replace a freezer on its production line. The company will also add 24 trimming stations, which will create the overall need for new employees. Company executives expect the positions will include packers, mechanics, supervisors and quality assurance technicians, among others.
“This is an investment in our plant and in our people,” said Noel White, president of poultry for Tyson Foods. “We appreciate doing business in Kentucky and thank the KEDFA for all it has done to make this project possible.”
The latest investment follows an $8.2 million, 91-job project announced in June 2015 that also addressed processing stations and freezer space. Tyson Chicken has been part of the Robards community since 1995 and produces quick-frozen chicken products. The facility currently employs 1,200 Kentuckians.
Tyson Foods, founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Ark., is the world’s largest processor and marketer of chicken, beef and pork, and the second-largest food production company in the Fortune 500. Tyson produces a wide variety of protein-based and prepared food products to customers throughout the U.S. and more than 130 countries.
Sen. Dorsey Ridley said local resources are available to ensure the company’s success in the region.
“This expansion will bring a boost to our area’s economy,” he said. “We welcome this growth and we’re ready to meet the needs of the company. Tyson Foods is already a good corporate partner and I offer them my congratulations on their success now and in the future.”
Rep. Suzanne Miles, of Owensboro, congratulated Tyson on its expansion.
“I want to congratulate Tyson Foods on their expansion, and thank them for their continued commitment to our region,” she said. “I’ve visited Tyson in Robards on more than one occasion, including this past week. It is always great to see such an important partner at work in Henderson County. Tyson’s investment proves the dedication to our families as employees and consumers of quality products locally and nationally. This expansion should be celebrated by both Tyson and all of Kentucky. I wish them continued success and look forward to working with them in the future.”
Henderson County Judge-Executive Brad Schneider said the company’s continued commitment to the community is a positive sign for the region’s future growth.
“Tyson has consistently been one of the region’s largest employers, and they continue to invest in their local facilities and workforce, which is tremendously appreciated,” he said. “The addition of new jobs is terrific and will offer new opportunities to the residents of Henderson, Webster, McLean and Union counties alike. I am encouraged by, and thankful for, Tyson’s confidence in our region’s people, our communities and the agencies and governments that support them.”
To encourage investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority in June 2015 preliminarily approved Tyson for tax incentives through the Kentucky Business Investment program. It is anticipated the agreement will be modified at the time of final approval to reflect the additional investment and job growth.
In addition, Tyson can receive resources from the Kentucky Skills Network. Through the Kentucky Skills Network, companies can receive no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job training incentives. In fiscal year 2016, the Kentucky Skills Network provided training for nearly 95,000 Kentuckians and 5,000 companies from a variety of industry sectors.