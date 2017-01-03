YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, January 9, 2017
3 for $5 on Sugar at Conrad's
The savings are even greater than advertised!
There is an error in the Conrad's Harvest Foods grocery circular published in this week's Early Bird.
Instead of a 2-for-5 special on HyTop Sugar (4 lb. bag), the special is actually
3 BAGS FOR $5
.
Crittenden Press Online
1/09/2017 12:54:00 PM
