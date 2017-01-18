YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Franklin funeral services
Funeral services for Josh Franklin will be
at 11:00 am on Saturday, January, 21 2017
at Heartland Worship Center in Paducah with Rev. Drew Gray and John Sutton officiating. Burial will follow in the Fredonia Cemetery.
Visitation will be held
from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday, January 20, 2017
at Heartland Worship Center.
Franklin, 28, formerly of Marion died Monday, about a week after a work-related accident.
See complete obituary on our Facebook page
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
1/18/2017 05:54:00 PM
