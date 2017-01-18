.

.

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Franklin funeral services

Funeral services for Josh Franklin will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, January, 21 2017 at Heartland Worship Center in Paducah with Rev. Drew Gray and John Sutton officiating. Burial will follow in the Fredonia Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday, January 20, 2017 at Heartland Worship Center.

Franklin, 28, formerly of Marion died Monday, about a week after a work-related accident. 

See complete obituary on our Facebook page 
Posted by at