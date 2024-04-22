I-24 westbound detoured next 2 nights

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans overnight closures of the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the 29 mile marker at the Tennessee River Bridge Work Zone today and tomorrow.
I-24 westbound will be closed from 7 p.m., to 7 a.m., Monday night and Tuesday night, at the 29 mile marker to allow permanent repairs to potholes along the shoulder area in the Tennessee River Bridge work zone.
Due to a work zone traffic shift to facilitate rehabilitation and painting work on the Interstate 24 Tennessee River Bridge, westbound traffic has been running on the shoulder area. This has created an extended area of potholes along the westbound shoulder where traffic transitions back to the roadway.
Starting promptly at 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, I-24 westbound traffic will be temporarily detoured at the KY 453 Grand Rivers Exit 31 interchange to take KY 453 South to U.S. 62 West to return to I-24 westbound via the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange.
During these overnight closures, westbound motorists on I-24 should be alert for slowing and stopped traffic as they approach the I-24 Grand Rivers Exit 31 interchange. Appropriate caution isrequired along the detour due to increased traffic flow.
While the I-24 westbound detour is in place, pavement along the shoulder will be milled out and replaced with base asphalt. When the roadway reopens at 7 a.m., Tuesday, I-24 westbound traffic will be restricted to one lane in the work zone.
On Tuesday night, I-24 westbound will again close overnight to allow another round of milling and paving to complete the pavement repair. As an update, once I-24 westbound reopens Wednesday morning, traffic will be restricted to one lane at this site until about 6 a.m., Friday, to allow asphalt used for the repairs to cure. Allowing the new pavement to cure will help reduce the likelihood of pothole issues at this site in the future.
There should be no impact to eastbound I-24 traffic during this work.
To get traffic advisories and alerts for KYTC District 1 counties via email, please go to https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/signup/13651. Click on the District 1 counties you regularly drive through, or on any of the specialty corridors you travel. Check your SPAM filtering to ensure Gov Delivery is on your approved list.