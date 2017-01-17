YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Guess Tribute raises $1K for Fohs
The event was modeled after the old Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts that were popular on television during the 1970s. It lasted more than two hours and was filled with a tongue-in-cheek tribute to Guess's colorful character and storied professional career.
Pictured are panelists and Guess's family (from left) Crittenden Press Publisher Chris Evans, master of ceremonies; Kory Wheeler, former Marion Bobcats management; Brad Dossett, former broadcaster; Charles Cook, longtime family friend; Neil Guess, son; Kathleen Guess, daughter; Carole Guess, wife; Gordon Guess, honoree; retired Col. Paul "Tittle" Ryan, boyhood friend; Federal Judge Alan C. Stout, Fohs Hall Inc. president; Bonita Hatfield, longtime family friend; Bart Frazer, former county GOP chairman and local attorney; Richard Cruce, longtime friend; Terry Bunnell, The Peoples Bank president; and Mike Crabtree, Voice of the Rockets.
The Peoples Bank, where Guess was owner and president for many years, was corporate sponsor for the event.
A video of the event will be available in the coming days.