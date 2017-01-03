Highway snow prep includes Crittenden

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing for a round of light snow expected to arrive in our District 1 counties during the day on Thursday.
Most highway crews in the 12 westernmost counties of Kentucky are expecting accumulation to be under 1 inch. The forecast for areas along the Ohio River in northern Livingston and Crittenden counties indicates a possible snow accumulation of up to 1 inch with the snow trailing off to a dusting for the Tennessee border counties.
The District 1 Snow & Ice Team will continue closely monitoring the forecast for this event and adjust strategy if accumulation estimates should change significantly.
At this time, pavement temperatures are adequate to melt much of the initial snowfall. Ambient air temperatures are expected to hover around the freezing mark during the day on Thursday. With the snow expected to arrive during regular working hours there will be no need to pre-treat for this event. However, crews plan to load some trucks with salt before they leave for the day on Wednesday to be prepared to roll out quickly on Thursday morning, if required.
The KYTC District 1 Snow & Ice Team will provide an update on Wednesday should the forecast change.
KYTC District 1, headquartered at Paducah, includes Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Graves, Calloway, Marshall, Livingston, Crittenden, Lyon, and Trigg Counties.