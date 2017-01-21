Marion 19-year-old sought in Salem robbery

|Levi Brennan Jamie Bryan Andrew Bryan Destiny Millikan
Levi Brennan is one of four suspects in the case.
A female suspect has already been taken into custody in Knoxville, Tenn. Destiny Millikan, 18, of Clay was picked up in east Tennessee on a traffic violation and Livingston County Sheriff’s Department investigators went to Knoxville this week to interview her. Based on that interview, warrants were issued for Brennnan and two other Livingston County residents, Jamie Bryan, 39, and Andrew Bryan, 20, both of Hampton.
In a press release issued Friday, Livingston County Sheriff’s Department said it believes the four people named and perhaps others unlawfully entered a residence on Evelyn Drive in Salem on Jan. 16. A female homeowner was at the residence and was allegedly assaulted. Investigators say she was bound, and one assailant held her down while others stole multiple items from the residence.
The homeowner was able to free herself after the assailants left and she notified authorities. The unnamed victim was treated for minor injuries at Livingston Hospital.
Investigators were able to develop the suspects names shortly after the alleged robbery.
Police believe Andrew Bryan and Levi Brennan are at large in or near the Knoxville area. Jamie Bryan is believed to be in the Livingston County area.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of any of these individuals is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff at (270) 928-2196, Crime Stoppers at (270) 442-TELL, State Police at 1-800 222-5555 or simply dial 911.
If you have information that leads to the arrest of one or more of these subjects you may be eligible for a cash reward. You may remain anonymous.