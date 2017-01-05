YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, January 5, 2017
No school in Crittenden County today
There will be no school in Crittenden County today due to the strong possibility of wintry weather. It will be the first non-traditional instruction (NTI) day, or Rocket Way Snow Day, used in the district. Last year, Crittenden County Schools was approved to implement a system that allows students to learn from home on snow days, helping prevent the school calendar from extending into late May. Up to 10 such days can be used, but Superintendent Vince Clark has said the district plans to utilize only as many as half that number. Dozens of public school districts in Kentucky have been OK'd for NTI days.