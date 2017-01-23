Rosebud area is deadly stretch of US 60

“You can bet, when it rains we have a wreck out there,” the sheriff said. “It’s slick. Slick as ice.”
The sheriff said motorists are usually not even speeding, but the road becomes so slippery there, crashes are inevitable.
“Knock on wood, since the state put that no-skid surface on the other curve at Rosebud, I haven’t worked an accident there,” the sheriff added.
The sheriff said a resident who lives near the northeastern most curve at Rosebud was in his office in December complaining about how slick the road becomes when it rains. The next day a man died in a crash there, the sheriff said.