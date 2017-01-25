What's news this week in Crittenden County...

|Construction on the new Crittenden-Livingston Water District tower is almost complete.
When rural Crittenden County residents opened their electric bills over the last few days, many saw the effects of a perfect storm of events that sent their total due to new heights. Kenergy Corp. member-owners in the electric cooperative's 14-county service area have taken to social media to complain and find answers as to why their monthly bill, in some cases, was as much as 50 percent more than the previous month.
To hear Kenergy's explanation of the increase and the following headlines:
- Orr resigns board of ed post due to health
- What’s the plan? Community leaders, partners look toward future
- Authorities still seeking 2 suspects in Salem robbery
- County agrees to pay city third of sewer fix
- Former local police officer Spillman dies
- Kentucky tax refunds on hold until Feb. 15
- State lawmaker pension benefits released to public
- Ky. has four months to get Real ID ready
- Library adding titles, programs in 2017
- Press earns five KPA awards in annual newspaper contest
- Ky. unemployment steady at 4.8 percent
- Kindergarten age rules tweaked
- SPORTS: Girls beat Lyon to capture All A Classic region crown
- SPORTS: Stephens’ 4Q flurry is not enough for CCHS at Union
- VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Signee Washington to visit Marshall
To Your Health
Also inside this week is our six-page special To Your Health, which takes a look at health issues affecting Kentuckians. Also find local choices in health, healing and fitness and the following headlines:
- Poll: Cancer top health concern
- Medicaid expansion boosts adult preventive screenings in Kentucky
- Area doctor speaks out about struggles with depression
- Study: Daily soft drink ‘batters’ body’s cells
- 1 of 7 in Ky. over 44 have worsening memory loss
- Medicaid expansion equals more substance abuse treatment in Ky.
- Medicare Part D prescriptions soaring
- Tuesday last chance at fed insurance exchange
- Obese children should be tested for fatty liver
- Study: Salty foods should be considered treat, like dessert
- Oral health impacts overall health
- Rural vets less likely to seek mental health care