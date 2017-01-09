Youth writing contest deadline Friday

The Woman’s Club of Marion Youth Writing Contests are open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade and Home Schooled students in Crittenden County. Deadline for all entries is January 13.
Students can enter in two different categories: Youth Short Story Contest and Youth Poetry Contest.
The Youth Short Story Contest is limited to 2,000 words. The Youth Poetry Contest can include any style of writing with a minimum length of eight lines and a maximum length of 50 lines.
For both contests, entries must be typed, double-spaced and printed on one side of 8.5 x 11-inch paper. Margins must be a minimum of 1-inch on all four sides of the paper.
Entries must not have been published prior to the competition and must be original works by the authors. Entries do not have to be typed by the student.
All entries must include the following on the top right hand corner of each page: author’s name, mailing address and phone number; Woman’s Club of Marion; Category (Short Story or Poetry); title of work; and the category number. Category 1 includes grades kindergarten, first and second grades; category 2 includes grades three-five; category 3 includes grades six-eight and category 4 includes grades nine-twelve.
The first place winner in each category for the local contest will receive $25 and will represent the Woman’s Club of Marion in the General Federation of Women’s Club Kentucky state contest.
Entries are due at 12 Noon, Friday, Jan. 13 and can be submitted in one of three ways: by delivering to the school office; delivering to the Crittenden County Extension Service office; or by email as a Word document attachment to nancy.hunt@uky.edu. The Crittenden County Extension Service office is located at 1534 U.S. 60 E. in Marion.
Nancy Hunt, Woman’s Club of Marion president said “If school is cancelled on the due date the entry deadline will be the first day students return to class.”
Students in surrounding counties are eligible to enter the Marion competition as long as there is not a Federated Woman’s Club in their county. These students will need to email their entries instead of turning them into their school office.
For more information or a copy of the rules, contact Hunt at nancy.hunt@uky.edu or by calling (270) 704-0057.