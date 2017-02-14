Princeton teen shot to death Monday

|Hamilton
Princeton police officers responded to a report of shots fired Monday night at a location in the 300 block of North Seminary Street. They found a 15-year-old lying in the middle of the road. The teen was taken to Caldwell Hospital and later pronounced dead.
His name has not been released, but information on social media indicates that the victim was a Caldwell County football player, DeAryn Hamilton.
Anyone with information is asked to call Princeton Police at (270) 365-2041 or (270) 365-4657.