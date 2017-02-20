Marion man dies in Ky. 91 crash

A man Marion died this afternoon in a single-vehicle automobile accident between Princeton and Fredonia on Ky. 91.
Kentucky State Police say Robert A. Butts, 28, was traveling south toward Princeton at about 1:45pm when his 1997 Mitsubishi Eclipse left the roadway in a curve. The vehicle ran off the right side of highway and continued down an embankment before crossing a railroad track, causing his vehicle to become airborne. The vehicle then overturned and crashed into a tree.
The accident happened about two miles north of Princeton.
Trooper Ben Sawyer is investigating the collision and was assisted on scene by Captain Brent White, Lt. Brian Duvall, Trooper Brian Graves, Caldwell County Sheriff Department, Caldwell County EMS, Caldwell County Coroner and Princeton Fire Department.