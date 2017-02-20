YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, February 20, 2017
Marion Mayor Alexander resigns seat
After almost 30 years as the City of Marion's mayor, Mickey Alexander announced at Monday's city council meeting that he is resigning effective Feb. 28. Alexander, an investment broker with Edward Jones in Marion, cited increased demands at work as his reasoning for leaving mid-term. He was last elected to the four-year post in 2014. The city council will now be charged with appointing his replacement by March 30. For more on this breaking story, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press.