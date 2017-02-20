Monday, February 20, 2017

Marion Mayor Alexander resigns seat

After almost 30 years as the City of Marion's mayor, Mickey Alexander announced at Monday's city council meeting that he is resigning effective Feb. 28. Alexander, an investment broker with Edward Jones in Marion, cited increased demands at work as his reasoning for leaving mid-term. He was last elected to the four-year post in 2014. The city council will now be charged with appointing his replacement by March 30. For more on this breaking story, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press.
