Moss reception is Friday night

A special recognition of Crittenden County Lady Rockets' new all-time scoring leader Cassidy Moss will be held immediately following the girls' varsity game Friday night at Rocket Arena. Additionally, there will be a cake and reception during halftime of the boys' game.
Moss recently eclipsed Jeanne Hinchee's scoring record (1,628 career points) that has stood since the 1978 basketball season.
The Lady Rocket program will also honor members of the 1,000 Point Club including Hinchee, Shannon Collins Hodge, Jessi Hodge Sigler, Morgan Dooms Morris, Chelsea Oliver, Vanessa Gray and Jessie Mathieu. Former teammates of each of these Lady Rockets are encouraged to attend.
The Lady Rockets host St. Mary at 6 p.m. Friday. There is a boys' game afterwards.