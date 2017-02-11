Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with deer

A Marion man was injured when the motorcycle he was driving struck a deer on Ky. 365 Saturday night just before dark.
According to state police, Charles Adamson 38, was operating a 2015 Honda XR650 motorcycle traveling south bound when a deer ran out onto the roadway. The collision forced the motorcycle off the right side of the roadway where Adamson and the motorcycle came to final rest. The deer was also laying dead nearby.
Adamson was transported to Baptist Health in Paducah for treatment. He was not wearing a helmet.
Crittenden County EMS and the Mattoon Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.