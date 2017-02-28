YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Obituaries
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
My Links
Contact Us
My Ads
Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Tornado watch expires at 4 a.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 4 a.m. for Crittenden County. Severe weather has already impacted the region, with confirmed tonadoes in Missouri and Illinois, including deaths in Perryville, Mo.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
2/28/2017 09:57:00 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Older Post
Home