Week for of activities surrounds homecoming

This year’s homecoming week will begin today with “There's no place like HOMEcoming!” at school. It’s a Wizard of Oz theme and students will dress like lions, tigers and bears (or any animal).
Tomorrow is Twister Tuesday and students will wear wacky clothes. On Wednesday, it’s “Which witch is which?” Also known as Twin Day.
There will be a boys’ volleyball game on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Rocket Arena.
Students will wear black and white on Friday because “There's a storm coming!”
Coronation of the king and queen will be at 5:30 p.m., Friday before the basketball doubleheader against St. Mary. A Homecoming Glow Dance will follow the game, ending at 11 p.m.
In addition to homecoming Friday night, the annual Farmers Bank Athletics Hall of Fame will induct two new members. That ceremony will be at halftime of the girls' game. There will be a Memory Room set up at Rocket Arena for the new indictees, their families, friends and fans. Join them for some reminiscing about Rocket athletics.
Also, Lady Rocket senior Cassidy Moss will be honored Friday night. She recently became the all-time girls' basketball scoring leader at CCHS. There will be a ceremony on the floor between the action and then after the boys' game the Lady Rockets will host a reception for Moss at Rocket Arena. Everyone is invited.