What's news this week in Crittenden County...

|Crittenden County Middle School Principal Tom Radivonyk (left) spent Monday
as a sixth-grader to gain a new perspective on his job as head of the school
Dressed in jeans, a sweatshirt and Converse tennis shoes, Tom Radivonyk packed around his Chromebook, ate from his lunch box and raised his hand to ask questions like the rest of his fellow sixth-graders Monday. The Crittenden County Middle School principal saw the school day from a new perspective as he participated in the second annual Shadow a Student Challenge, a statewide initiative that sends administrators into K-12 hallways and classrooms to immerse themselves in the student experience.
