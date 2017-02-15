Wednesday, February 15, 2017

What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Crittenden County Middle School Principal Tom Radivonyk (left) spent Monday
as a sixth-grader to gain a new perspective on his job as head of the school

Dressed in jeans, a sweatshirt and Converse tennis shoes, Tom Radivonyk packed around his Chromebook, ate from his lunch box and raised his hand to ask questions like the rest of his fellow sixth-graders Monday. The Crittenden County Middle School principal saw the school day from a new perspective as he participated in the second annual Shadow a Student Challenge, a statewide initiative that sends administrators into K-12 hallways and classrooms to immerse themselves in the student experience.

For the rest of this story and the following headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
  • KSP: Death investigation not yet closed
  • Bryant begins serving 6-year sentence
  • Circuit court: Man sent back to jail on sexual assault charge
  • Grand jury: Grand jury indicts 9 on variety of charges
  • Salem man, 34, killed in single-vehicle crash
  • Educators to launch school construction tax PR campaign
  • Marion native merges culture, outdoors for custom getaways
  • 2 hurt in separate Saturday crashes
  • Kentucky colleges release dean’s list
  • County clerk office open one Saturday a month
  • A SIMPLE PERSPECTIVE: Going for less may be best
  • PASTOR'S PEN: Hollywood’s misfits provide little in the form of wisdom
  • Foster parents needed in Crittenden, Livingston
  • SPORTS: Fifth District opens Monday at Trigg
  • SPORTS: Legendary Status: Lady Rockets set wins record
  • SPORTS: Stretch run inspires Rockets for playoffs
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: NBA analyst discusses UK draft prospects
  • Spring forest fire hazard season under way
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Church’s role big in county history
  • Taxpayers’ bill for legislative session: $3.86 million
  • LEGISLATIVE UPDATE: Tax, pension reforms loom
  • LEGISLATIVE UPDATE: Bevin offers sweeping changes, but no solutions
  • GUEST EDITORIAL: Trump vows to ungag pastors
  • Ag Tag donations help local FFA, 4-H programs
  • Mattoon firefighters seek grant for gear
  • License renewals no longer mailed out
  • Mardis Gras event at Fohs cancelled
  • Kentucky starts processing state tax returns week early
  • Scam threatens to cut utility service
  • Caldwell vocational school gets $1.5M
  • Princeton teen shot, killed Monday night
Posted by at