Wednesday, February 8, 2017

What's news this week in Crittenden County...

The discovery of a 4-year-old girl walking along U.S. 641 Monday morning led authorities to a tragic find at a Sulphur Springs Road home. Kentucky State Police say a passerby stopped to help the child, and after realizing something was terribly wrong, contacted local authorities shortly after 11 a.m. The sheriff responded to a residence just over a mile away from where the girl was found. Inside her home, the sheriff found her 33-year-old father deceased. Also in the home was an 8-month-old child in a crib...

  • Boat dock coming to Dam 50
  • Ruling could affect rural water rates
  • KDE begins process to fill board of ed seat
  • Clark ‘exemplary’ in all facets of evaluation
  • Newcom: Study does not reflect efforts at shelter
  • FOR THE LOVE OF PETS:Pet overpopulation a wide problem
  • FOR THE LOVE OF PETS:Parasites common in dogs, cats highly treatable
  • FOR THE LOVE OF PETS:Food favors can hurt pets
  • SPORTS: Athletics Hall of Fame to induct Hart, Myers on Friday
  • SPORTS: Starnes endorsing Thompson for head job in ’18
  • SPORTS: Rockets limp into final leg
  • SPORTS: Tough win vs. Cards gives girls title share
  • SPORTS: Perkins gets scholarship to play at Ky. Wesleyan
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: UK gridiron recruit long way from home
  • SPORTS: Marion tumblers win lots of first-place hardware
  • Atmos continues to upgrade Marion lines
  • Vet benefits claims help available locally
  • Kenergy offices closed Feb. 16
  • Ky. top cattle state east of Mississippi
  • Local pruning class set for Feb. 18
  • Kentucky slips to 4th in coal production
  • Ridley’s legislation would outlaw headlamps of alternative color
  • Scouts recognize MUMC for hosting troops
  • Marion native named Ky. Deputy Chief Justice
  • Blue Knights once again dominate chess boards
  • Friends of Library alters meeting time
  • Crittenden County Schools 2015-16 Report Card
  • DEFEW'S VIEWS: New friend recalls path to U.S. citizenship
  • Community Christmas classes scheduled for annual holiday event
  • CCHS students reap benefits of Kentucky Lottery funds
  • CCES Rocket Role Models named
  • Elementary, middle school students earn trash sculpture awards
  • CCHS, CCMS speech teams qualify
  • Registration receipt needed to renew plates
  • Info session today on dual credit, early graduation HS courses
