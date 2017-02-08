What's news this week in Crittenden County...

For more on this story and the following headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press.
- Boat dock coming to Dam 50
- Ruling could affect rural water rates
- KDE begins process to fill board of ed seat
- Clark ‘exemplary’ in all facets of evaluation
- Newcom: Study does not reflect efforts at shelter
- FOR THE LOVE OF PETS:Pet overpopulation a wide problem
- FOR THE LOVE OF PETS:Parasites common in dogs, cats highly treatable
- FOR THE LOVE OF PETS:Food favors can hurt pets
- SPORTS: Athletics Hall of Fame to induct Hart, Myers on Friday
- SPORTS: Starnes endorsing Thompson for head job in ’18
- SPORTS: Rockets limp into final leg
- SPORTS: Tough win vs. Cards gives girls title share
- SPORTS: Perkins gets scholarship to play at Ky. Wesleyan
- VAUGHT'S VIEWS: UK gridiron recruit long way from home
- SPORTS: Marion tumblers win lots of first-place hardware
- Atmos continues to upgrade Marion lines
- Vet benefits claims help available locally
- Kenergy offices closed Feb. 16
- Ky. top cattle state east of Mississippi
- Local pruning class set for Feb. 18
- Kentucky slips to 4th in coal production
- Ridley’s legislation would outlaw headlamps of alternative color
- Scouts recognize MUMC for hosting troops
- Marion native named Ky. Deputy Chief Justice
- Blue Knights once again dominate chess boards
- Friends of Library alters meeting time
- Crittenden County Schools 2015-16 Report Card
- DEFEW'S VIEWS: New friend recalls path to U.S. citizenship
- Community Christmas classes scheduled for annual holiday event
- CCHS students reap benefits of Kentucky Lottery funds
- CCES Rocket Role Models named
- Elementary, middle school students earn trash sculpture awards
- CCHS, CCMS speech teams qualify
- Registration receipt needed to renew plates
- Info session today on dual credit, early graduation HS courses