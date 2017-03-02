Board offers school construction tax links

Crittenden County Board of Education last week launched its "Give 5 for Kids" informational campaign to address the initiative to adopt a 5.8-cent tax increase to replace the middle school. (See the full story in this week's issue of The Crittenden Press.) Today, they have launched a Facebook
page and made available on the school district's website
a 9-minute YouTube video
explaining the need. There is also a five-question, online survey
school officials are hoping county residents will complete and a downloadable Frequently Asked Questions
PDF and slide show
summarizing the school system's facilities plan.