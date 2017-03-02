..

..

Thursday, March 2, 2017

Board offers school construction tax links

Crittenden County Board of Education last week launched its "Give 5 for Kids" informational campaign to address the initiative to adopt a 5.8-cent tax increase to replace the middle school. (See the full story in this week's issue of The Crittenden Press.) Today, they have launched a Facebook page and made available on the school district's website a 9-minute YouTube video explaining the need. There is also a five-question, online survey school officials are hoping county residents will complete and a downloadable Frequently Asked Questions PDF and slide show summarizing the school system's facilities plan.
