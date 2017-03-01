YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Council selects new mayor
Byford in November was elected to his fourth term on Marion City Council, and will now ascend to the head of city government. In the fall election, he received more votes than any of the other 10 candidates, and in January, was voted by the council as mayor pro-tem.
Byford was the only person nominated. He was approved by the six-member council 5-0. Byford abstained from the vote.
The appointment now leaves a vacancy on the city council, which could be filled at the March 20 meeting.