Daylight Saving Time in the Morning

Daylight saving time returns in the morning.
You will lose an hour of sleep tonight but will enjoy more evening light in the months ahead.
Move your clocks ahead by an hour before you go to bed Saturday night, so you're not caught off-guard in the morning. For most of the U.S., the change officially starts Sunday at 2 am local time.
It is also a good time to remember to put fresh batteries in smoke detectors and radios, and repeat that when standard time returns Nov. 5.
No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.