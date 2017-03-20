Health departments sponsor running events

Pennyrile District Health Department is sponsoring the inaugural Pennyrile Spring Cross Country Challenge Season with the first race to be held in Marion.
This will be a five-race series with events taking place in Trigg, Lyon, Caldwell, Crittenden and Livingston counties from April to August. The purpose of this race is to encourage all ages to become physically active through walking and running. There will be a race each month with distances of 1K, 2.5K and 5K. Medals or bracelets will be awarded to top finishes in each division. Runners will accumulate points based on their finishes in each race and there will be awards for the top three runners in age division at the season’s end.
Early Registration is encouraged. Applications are now available on the Pennyrile District Health Department Facebook Page, at each of the local health departments and throughout many of the schools and businesses across the district.
Each race will cost $20, or pay only $75 to enter them all. Registration will include a shirt, if met by the deadline. Registration for the entire season will allow you to receive a season shirt and each of the five race shirts.
Race day registration may allow for shirts to be given out on a first come basis.
Proceeds support outreach wellness programs. Sponsors are also being sought for each race and the series. The first race will be at Marion-Crittenden County Park on April 29. Registration deadline is April 15. For more information, contact your local health department or the district office at (270) 388-9747 ext. 403.
Racing Series Schedule
Race Date Place Early Registration
April 29 Marion April 15
May 20 Eddyville May 5
June 17 Cadiz June 1
July 22 Princeton July 7
Aug. 19 Smithland Aug. 5