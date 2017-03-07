Hunter ed courses Saturday in Providence

A free Kentucky Hunter Education student and range day courses are scheduled for Saturday in Providence. Both are sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources and Webster County Hunter Education instructors and will take place at the Pleasant Valley Archery Club on Ky. 293 South, just south of Providence.
The student course includes classroom instruction in hunter ethics, wildlife conservation and identification, outdoor survival, first aid, firearm safety, tree stand safety, bow hunting and ammunition. The last session includes live fire and a written examination. The course begins at 8 a.m.
The range day course is for students who have completed the classroom portion of hunter education through the aforementioned course, a CD-ROM or internet and includes live fire and a hands-on field course. Students will be examined on how to properly carry and use a firearm while in the field and be required to successfully participate in a live-fire exercise. The course begins at 12:30 p.m.
For those who took the classroom sessions by CD-ROM or internet, a printed course completion voucher is required to attend the range session.
A course completion card will be issued for both programs to successful students and is valid in any state, province or territory in North America. Attendance at all sessions is required unless an alternative classroom method is utilized. Pre-registration is required for all courses and is completed by visiting the Hunter Education page at FW.ky.gov.
Persons born on or after Jan. 1, 1975, are required to carry a valid hunter education course completion card while hunting. Kentucky accepts certifications from other states. A bow hunter not in possession of a firearm may carry a hunter education or bow hunter education course completion card from any state. Hunter education certification is in addition to appropriate license and permit requirements.
Participants in either of Saturday’s courses must be at least 9 years of age. Children under 12 and persons exempt from purchasing a hunting license are not required to posses a hunter education card while hunting. However, children 12 and under who have not completed hunter education must be accompanied while hunting by an adult of at least 18 years of age.
For more information, contact Ronnie Hill at (270) 339-1679 or Darrell Hill at (270) 667-5967.