KSP warn of scam using their name

Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville are advising the public of a scam that is not new, but has resurfaced in the area and the Kentucky State Police is mentioned by the caller.
The victim contacted KSP Post 2 today after receiving a similar phone call. The male caller advised the victim that he was “an officer with the IRS” The caller said his name was Michael Lee and gave a badge number of IRM29471. The victim was then told that he had been audited by the IRS and that the Kentucky State Police were involved in the investigation and warrants were active for the victim’s arrest. The caller insisted that the victim give his Social Security number to help clear up the warrants.
The phone number that called the victim was (585) 209-9462. It appears that the phone number was generated by an app and could be different if you receive the call.
At the present time, this is the only report of this type of scam received by Post 2.
Kentucky State Police remind everyone to never give out your Social Security number or other personal information over the phone.
To report a possible scam, contact KSP Post 2 Madisonville at (270) 676-3313 or toll-free, in Kentucky, at (800) 222-5555. You may also contact local law enforcement.