Pool may not open without public assistance

Students go back to school later in August LONGER SUMMER BREAK COMING Crittenden County students will have a longer summer break than those in recent years, but will go deeper int...

Livingston shooting suspect still at large WANTED Livingston County authorities are still looking for a local man they say is armed and should be considered dangerous. Christop...

Officials concerned about Country Club Drive Country Club Drive. Of significant concern to Marion City Council is the rapid deterioration of Country Club Drive. Councilwoman D’Ann...

20-year-old Marion man dies in crash Facebook profile photo A young Marion man died in a single-vehicle automobile accident last night shortly before midnight. Kentucky St...