Pregnancy care center information meeting Tuesday

HOPE Clinic, a pregnancy care center in Benton, is opening a satellite location in Eddyville that will be serving Crittenden County, as well as Lyon, Caldwell, and Livingston counties.
An informational meeting on the clinic will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Tony’s Main Street Italian in Marion. The meeting will take place upstairs. The meeting will cover the impact the clinic can have on our area, how you can help spread the word, education about our services, how the clinic plan to raise funds and information about volunteering.
HOPE (Healthy Options for Preparing and Empowering) Clinic is a free and confidential place for young people who may find themselves in an unplanned pregnancy. They offer free pregnancy testing, confirmation of pregnancy through limited ultrasound, sexually transmitted disease testing, material assistance and a post-abortion program. They help and support clients emotionally, spiritually and physically. They do not provide abortion services and help their patients understand alternatives.
Individuals, churches and businesses fund the organization and trained volunteers provide 80 percent of their services.