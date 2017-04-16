YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Sunday, April 16, 2017
Area deaths
John Collyer, 71, of Marion
died Sunday. Gilbert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mildred Josephine Cullen, 98, of Marion
died Friday. Gilbert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
4/16/2017 06:52:00 PM
