Crittenden County men who died in World War I

Military and ancestry records from 100 years ago are not what they are today, with much of the information missing to time. What is found can often be contradicted in another place. This list of men killed in World War I was compiled by The Crittenden Press from local genealogical files; draft cards, birth files and death certificates accessed through Ancestry.com; and information gathered from local historians and descendants of the men in uniform.
Pvt. Edwin R. Baird
He died of disease at the age of 27 on Oct. 13, 1918, at Camp Zachary Taylor in Louisville, which opened in 1917 to train soldiers for the war. The Army soldier is buried in Crayne Cemetery.
Sgt. Maj. Freeda Ellis Baker
Jan. 28, 1894–Oct. 16, 1918
A physical disability claimed on his draft card didn’t save Baker from his fate at the hands of disease...
