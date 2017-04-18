YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Free Dump Days Coming this Week
Twice a year, Crittenden Fiscal Court opens the county convenience center for a couple of days to allow no-cost disposal of many items dragged from the dark corners of garages and deep recesses of attics. The first opportunity this year comes this week, when the convenience center off U.S. 60 East offers free dumping 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The courtesy typically draws long lines for the opportunity to rid homes, businesses and farms of junk. Judge-Executive Perry Newcom is urging a little discretion.
“Lines are generally long, so we ask patience and to not park on the highway or in other businesses driveways,” he said.
Solid Waste Coordinator Sue Padget said that has been a big problem in the past. She hopes people will simply drive past and come back if the facility is full. The restaurant across the highway is not intended as a waiting room.
Only Crittenden County residents will be allowed to empty their trucks and trailers on either day of the program. Those who cannot produce local identification will be turned away.
Neither household trash nor chemicals will be part of the program. While daily garbarge can be dumped, regular charges will apply. Paint and oil will be accepted, but both must be dried with an agent like cat litter or oil absorbents. The convenience center will accept tires of all sizes, so long as they are off the rim; and all types of electronics, furniture and appliances. Other common items disposed of may be lumber, plastics and recylcables. Those with questions as to whether their items will be accepted may call Padget at (270) 965-5251.
Plant materials are taken at no charge at the community brush dump off Bridwell Loop. Though hours have been restricted due to illegal dumping, it is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Friday and at other times by prearranging with Crittenden County Road Department at (270) 965-0862 or Marion City Hall at (270) 965-2266.