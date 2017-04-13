YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, April 13, 2017
Good Friday closings
Good Friday is a full holiday for most local government offices and a half-day for state workers in Kentucky. Closed Friday for the Christian holiday will be all courthouse offices, city hall, the senior citizens center, Crittenden County Assistance Center, convenience center and animal shelter. No courthouse offices will be open on Saturday, either.
The Crittenden Press will be closed Friday. Due to an adjusted print schedule, the deadline for The Early Bird has passed.
Open Good Friday will be the public library, Extension service and all federal offices, including the postal service.