Friday, April 28, 2017
Marion man accused of raping teen
Marion Police Department is investigating the alleged crime. Officer George Foster filed the complaint and arrested Donald James Morris, 33, on Monday at a residence on Cherry Street.
The police report claims that Morris forced the girl to smoke marijuana, threatening her if she didn’t, then tied her to a metal bed, took off her clothes and raped her in August of last year.
He is charged with first-degree rape of a person incapable of consent-physically helpless, a Class B felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Morris has an extensive criminal record that includes convictions in Crittenden and Hopkins counties for disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), trespassing and three arrests for alcohol intoxication.
When police arrived to arrest Morris on Monday, they found pot in a nightstand in his bedroom, charging him with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.