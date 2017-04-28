.

Marion man accused of raping teen

A Marion man is being held at the Crittenden County Detention Center on $100,000 cash bond, charged with first-degree rape of a 13-year old female.

Marion Police Department is investigating the alleged crime. Officer George Foster filed the complaint and arrested Donald James Morris, 33, on Monday at a residence on Cherry Street.

The police report claims that Morris forced the girl to smoke marijuana, threatening her if she didn’t, then tied her to a metal bed, took off her clothes and raped her in August of last year.

He is charged with first-degree rape of a person incapable of consent-physically helpless, a Class B felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Morris has an extensive criminal record that includes convictions in Crittenden and Hopkins counties for disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), trespassing and three arrests for alcohol intoxication.

When police arrived to arrest Morris on Monday, they found pot in a nightstand in his bedroom, charging him with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
