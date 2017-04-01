Park trail could get fitness upgrade

The exact amount of funding for the grant has yet to be deterimined. A committee made up of local fitness professionals and enthusiasts will select the equipment styles that would be placed around the 1.25-mile track. Already the park has installed a set of pull-up bars on the back side of the track and a number of fitness buffs use the seating around the trail for box jumps and other types of exercises. Similar fitness stations would be added as part of the grant.
If secured, the Recreationals Trails Grant would pay for half of the costs. The county would provide the balance of the cost through in-kind services such as labor to install the equipment. The county does not anticipate putting any cash into the project. Inmate labor would likely be used as part of the county’s share.
Park board officials say that any new addition to the park would be for low or no maintenance type equipment.