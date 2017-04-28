Rain shortens plans for All A Classic

What was to be a two-day event this weekend in Owensboro is now set to be completed on Saturday in a single-elimination bracket to the championship, and a consolation bracket.
The Lady Rockets (16-4) open at 11:30am with 16th Region champion Raceland (18-3). If the Crittenden County girls win that game, they will likely face defending All A champion and 16th-ranked Holy Cross (13-9) at 1:30pm.
If a team loses its first game of the day, it moves into a consolation bracket. Any team that loses in the winner's bracket is immediately eliminated.
Lady Rocket coach Stephen Smith said he'd never seen a bracket drawn up in such a fashion.
Below is an image of the bracket.
