Remembering Crittenden County in World War I

By DARYL K. TABOR, THE CRITTENDEN PRESS
The fateful day that sealed the doom of more than two dozen Crittenden County men and 116,000 other Americans in World War I is often left to the forgotten pages of history.
Today (Thursday) marks 100 years since the United States joined what until that time had been known here as the “European War.” But when American “doughboys” began shedding their blood on the battlefields of central Europe, the term “World War” was soon adopted.
The brutal war sparked three years earlier by the assassination of Austrian royalty, had long before...
